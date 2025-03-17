A Leap Toward the Future—Rigetti’s Ankaa-3 Takes Quantum Computing to the Next Level

ByKaushiki

Berkeley, CA – Quantum computing is taking another big step forward as Rigetti Computing unveils its latest system, the Ankaa-3. This 84-qubit quantum computer brings major advancements in AI-assisted calibration, increased scalability, and improved qubit fidelity, marking another milestone in the race toward practical quantum computing.

Next-Level Performance with AI Integration

The Ankaa-3 system introduces AI-driven calibration, making quantum computing more efficient by automating the fine-tuning of qubits. This reduces the need for constant human adjustments, helping the system operate with greater precision and stability.

With a 99.0% median iSWAP gate fidelity and a 99.5% median fidelity for fSim gates, the Ankaa-3 is setting new benchmarks for error reduction and computational speed. These improvements could pave the way for real-world applications in AI, materials science, and financial modeling.

Scalability and Technological Innovation

Rigetti’s latest quantum processor is designed to scale more effectively than its predecessors. The new 3D signal delivery system reduces interference, while an updated cryogenic hardware setup lowers the per-qubit cost, making future quantum systems more practical and commercially viable.

Additionally, collaborations with Fermilab and other research institutions have helped improve qubit coherence, ensuring longer-lasting and more reliable quantum states.

Cloud Integration and Accessibility

Rigetti is making the Ankaa-3 quantum system accessible to researchers and businesses by integrating it with Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure. By early 2025, developers and enterprises will be able to access the system via the cloud, bringing quantum computing to a wider audience and accelerating innovation.

Strategic Investments and Industry Growth

As part of its growth strategy, Rigetti secured a $100 million investment in partnership with Quanta Computer, a deal that aims to further develop superconducting quantum technologies over the next five years.

While Rigetti reported a net loss of $201 million in 2024, the company remains focused on scaling its quantum systems to more than 100 qubits by the end of 2025 while reducing error rates by 50%.

The Road Ahead for Rigetti

With AI and quantum computing increasingly converging, Rigetti’s latest advancements signal a major shift in how quantum technology can be commercialized and applied in the real world.

The company’s focus on AI-enhanced efficiency, scalable architecture, and strategic partnerships positions it as a leader in the next wave of quantum computing innovation. As the industry moves closer to practical and scalable quantum solutions, the Ankaa-3 could be a key player in defining the future of computing

