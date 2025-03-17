What Wall Street is saying after 10% tumble of S&P 500

‘A mood shift’: What Wall Street is saying following the S&P 500’s 10% decline

ByJammuna

The S&P 500 (\GSPC) has fallen 10% from its all-time highs in February due to political instability and concerns about the market’s future.

“There’s been a sentiment shift,” Citi US equities analyst Scott Chronert told Yahoo Finance. “The sentiment and the client and investor focus has completely swung upside down versus where we started the year.” As we approached 2025, Wall Street consensus predicted that the US economy will continue to outperform the rest of the world’s share market. The prevalent market worry is that President Trump’s current economic policies, which include tariffs, federal job cutbacks, and stringent immigration, would further limit economic development. 

This has caused numerous economic research firms to drop their GDP predictions, some strategists to lower their year-end S&P 500 objectives, and equities worldwide to outperform the US market. Nonetheless, few see an overall downyear in US markets. Yardeni Research reduced its S&P 500 year-end prediction for 2025 from 7,000 to 6,400 in a letter to clients this week, representing a roughly 14% rise from current levels. Notably, the prediction did not include a prognosis for slower earnings growth this year. Instead, the Yardeni team is now predicting that the S&P 500 will not return to its record-high value set at the start of the year. 

To Wallerstein’s point, while economic forecasts have deteriorated, most economists and stock strategists do not see a recession. Some have even claimed that the market’s rating may be excessive because the S&P 500 has dropped off so much due to growth worries. Gargi Chaudhuri, BlackRock’s head investment and portfolio strategist for the Americas, told Yahoo Finance that her team remains “overweight US equities.” “We’re not worried about a recession yet,” Gargi Chaudhuri remarked. “So, if there were a fear about a recession, the debate would be slightly distinct now.

According to Carson Group chief markets strategist Ryan Detrick, 10% corrections are common and typically serve as the central event rather than extending to a bear market, which is defined as a 20% decline from an all-time high. According to Detrick’s research, the S&P 500 has undergone 48 adjustments since World War II. However, just 12 of those corrections have resulted in bear markets, implying that 75% of the time, a correction does not progress to a bear market. “We aren’t seeing a bear market coming,” Detrick told Yahoo Finance. “Being quick in the post-election year, choppiness is expected, and that’s somewhat occurring.”

Similar Posts

RBI Monetary Policy Why experts are bullish on small-cap auto post RBI rate cut

RBI Monetary Policy: Reasons for Analysts’ Optimism on Small-Cap Auto After the RBI Rate Decrease

ByMeena Sivarajan

The lower repo rate improves the availability of operating capital for auto firms. Small-cap auto stocks and auto OEM vendors were negatively impacted as more prominent automakers continued to manage the problem. As a result, experts now suggest a few small-cap automakers. The lower repo rate improves the availability of operating capital for auto firms….

TSMC’s $65 Billion Bet: How It’s Changing the U.S. Chip Industry

TSMC’s $65 Billion Bet: How It’s Changing the U.S. Chip Industry

ByMuskan

TSMC, the world’s largest chipmaker, is making a massive push into the United States. With the global semiconductor industry facing supply chain issues, the company is investing billions to build advanced chip factories in Arizona. This move isn’t just about expanding business—it’s about making the U.S. a bigger player in the semiconductor game. A Huge…

Shriram Finance share price rises 7% post strong Q2 results that beat estimates

ByKaushiki

After a robust Q2 performance, the share price of Shriram Finance increased by 7% in early trading on Monday, October 28. On Friday, after market hours, the company released its profits. The share price of Shriram Finance opened Monday at ₹3,173.45 on the BSE, 2.65% higher than the closing price of ₹3,091.40. After that, the…

Tesla Stock Takes a Hit, But Musk’s AI Vision Could Fuel a $2 Trillion Future

Tesla Stock Takes a Hit, But Musk’s AI Vision Could Fuel a $2 Trillion Future

ByKaushiki

Tesla’s stock is facing renewed pressure as political controversy surrounding CEO Elon Musk casts a shadow over the company’s market performance. While some investors worry that Musk’s outspoken views could damage Tesla’s brand and sales, others remain focused on the company’s long-term vision—one that extends far beyond electric vehicles. Despite recent volatility, many analysts believe…

ICICI Bank lists 6 key themes that may dominate Budget 2025

ICICI Bank lists six Major Issues that Might Dominate Budget 2025

ByMeena Sivarajan

Expectations for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s growth-stimulating proposals are growing as the Union Budget draws near. Adjusting tax rates, streamlining revenue expenditures, and emphasizing infrastructure spending and job creation are essential issues. Budget 2025: Important Expectations There is a lot of conjecture over what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could reveal on February 1 to encourage…

JK Tyre shares fall by 3% as co gets loan of EUR 30 million for expansion of production capacities

JK Tyre shares fall by 3% as co gets loan of EUR 30 million for expansion of production capacities

ByKaushiki

In today’s trading session, JK Tyre Industries’ shares dropped 2.8% to their day’s low of Rs 419.60 on the BSE following the company’s announcement that Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG) would give the business a EUR 30 million long-term loan. The company plans to use the money to expand its production capacity in a sustainable…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *