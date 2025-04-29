Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025:- Aakash Exploration Services Ltd., established in 2007 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is a prominent provider of oil and gas field services in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including mobile workover rigs, hot oil circulation units, air compressors, mobile steaming units, pumping units, cranes, and manpower services. Aakash Exploration Share Price on NSE as of 29 April 2025 is 8.68 INR.

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 8.40

High: 8.73

Low: 8.05

Mkt cap: 87.89Cr

P/E ratio: 17.74

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 17.15

52-wk low: 7.30

Aakash Exploration Share Price Chart

Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Aakash Exploration Share Price Target Years Aakash Exploration Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 January – Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 February – Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 March – Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 April ₹8.80 Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 May ₹10.50 Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 June ₹12 Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 July ₹13 Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 August ₹14 Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 September ₹16 Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 October ₹17 Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 November ₹19 Aakash Exploration Share Price Target 2025 December ₹20

Aakash Exploration Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 66.67%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 33.33%

Key Factors Affecting Aakash Exploration Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Aakash Exploration Services Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:

Steady Revenue Growth: The company has demonstrated consistent revenue growth, with net sales increasing by 7.12% year-over-year to ₹23.35 crore in December 2024. This upward trend indicates a stable demand for its oilfield services, which could positively impact its share price. Improving Profit Margins: Aakash Exploration Services reported a 36.8% year-over-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹6 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Enhanced profitability reflects operational efficiency and can boost investor confidence. Positive Industry Outlook: The exploration services market is projected to experience significant growth between 2025 and 2033. As a player in this sector, Aakash Exploration Services stands to benefit from increased demand for oil and gas exploration activities. Efficient Capital Utilization: With an average Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 13.6% between FY 2022 and 2024, peaking at 16.6% in March 2022, the company demonstrates effective use of its capital, which is a positive indicator for potential investors. Market Sentiment and Valuation: The company’s Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio stands at 17.48 as of April 2025, suggesting a moderate valuation. If the company continues to deliver strong financial results, this could lead to a re-rating of its stock and a higher share price.

Risks and Challenges for Aakash Exploration Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Aakash Exploration Services Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:

Significant Decline in Profitability: In the quarter ending September 2024, the company reported a 91.27% drop in net profit, falling to ₹0.11 crore from ₹1.26 crore in the same quarter the previous year. This sharp decline indicates potential operational challenges that could affect investor confidence and share price stability. Volatile Earnings Per Share (EPS): Aakash Exploration’s EPS has shown inconsistency, with a notable decrease to ₹0.025 in Q3 2025 from ₹0.04 in Q3 2024. Such fluctuations may signal underlying financial instability, potentially deterring investors seeking steady returns. Weak Price Trend and Market Sentiment: Analyses indicate a weak price trend for the company’s stock, suggesting potential short-term declines. Additionally, investor sentiment has deteriorated, with the stock experiencing a 15% drop, reflecting concerns over the company’s performance and future prospects. Declining Return on Equity (ROE): Over the past three years, the company’s ROE has averaged 11.2%, indicating challenges in generating substantial returns on shareholders’ equity. This metric is crucial for assessing management efficiency and overall financial health. Reduced Promoter Holding: There has been a decrease in promoter holding by 4.87% over the last three years. A declining stake by promoters can be perceived negatively by the market, potentially impacting investor trust and the company’s share price.

