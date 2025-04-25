Share Market Update – Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025

Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025:- ​Aarti Drugs Limited, established in 1984, is a key player in India’s pharmaceutical industry and a part of the $900 million Aarti Group of Industries. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company specializes in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and formulations. With a robust R&D division located in Tarapur, Maharashtra, Aarti Drugs focuses on continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. Aarti Drugs Share Price on NSE as of 26 April 2025 is 351.10 INR.

Aarti Drugs Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 368.60

High: 368.60

Low: 347.10

Mkt cap: 3.20KCr

P/E ratio: 21.04

Div yield: 0.28%

52-wk high: 635.00

52-wk low: 312.00

Aarti Drugs Share Price Chart

Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Aarti Drugs Share Price Target Years Aarti Drugs Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 January – Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 February – Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 March – Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 April ₹380 Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 May ₹410 Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 June ₹440 Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 July ₹470 Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 August ₹500 Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 September ₹530 Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 October ₹560 Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 November ₹590 Aarti Drugs Share Price Target 2025 December ₹640

Aarti Drugs Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 55.48%

FII: 2.25%

DII: 9.7%

Public: 32.57%

Key Factors Affecting Aarti Drugs Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Aarti Drugs Limited’s (AARTIDRUGS) share price by 2025:

Expansion in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Segment: Aarti Drugs is a prominent manufacturer of APIs, which are essential components in drug formulations. The company’s focus on expanding its API portfolio and increasing production capacity positions it to capitalize on the growing demand for APIs, both domestically and internationally.​ Diversification into Formulations and Specialty Chemicals: Beyond APIs, Aarti Drugs is diversifying into formulations and specialty chemicals. This strategic move allows the company to tap into new markets and reduce dependency on a single revenue stream, potentially enhancing overall profitability.​ Emphasis on Research and Development (R&D): Investing in R&D enables Aarti Drugs to innovate and develop new products, catering to evolving market needs. Continuous R&D efforts can lead to the introduction of high-margin products and strengthen the company’s competitive edge.​ Global Market Penetration: Aarti Drugs is actively expanding its presence in international markets. By adhering to global quality standards and obtaining necessary certifications, the company aims to increase its export revenues, which can contribute significantly to overall growth.​ Favorable Industry Dynamics: The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing growth due to factors like an aging population, rising healthcare awareness, and increased prevalence of chronic diseases. As a key player in this sector, Aarti Drugs stands to benefit from these favorable industry trends.

Risks and Challenges for Aarti Drugs Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Aarti Drugs Limited’s (AARTIDRUGS) share price by 2025:

Revenue and Profitability Decline: In Q3 FY25, Aarti Drugs reported a 6% year-on-year decline in revenue, primarily due to reduced market prices and demand fluctuations. The company’s EBITDA margins also contracted from 11.8% to 11.2%, indicating pressure on profitability. Pricing Pressure in API Segment: The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) segment, a significant revenue driver for Aarti Drugs, faced pricing pressure due to fluctuating raw material costs and increased competition. This has led to a decline in API revenue and affected overall financial performance. Operational Challenges in New Projects: The company encountered operational challenges in its Tarapur greenfield project, affecting production ramp-up and profitability. Such issues can delay expected returns from new investments and impact growth projections. Export Market Weakness: Aarti Drugs experienced an 8% year-on-year decline in export volumes, contributing to lower overall EBITDA margins. Subdued demand in key export markets poses a risk to revenue diversification and growth. Reduced Revenue Growth Guidance: The company trimmed its FY25 revenue growth guidance to 1–5%, down from previous expectations. This adjustment reflects challenges in achieving anticipated growth targets and may affect investor sentiment.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – RHFL Share Price Target 2025