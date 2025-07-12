Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025: Technicals Signal Weakness as Stock Approaches ₹440

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Technical Rating: Strong Sell on daily, weekly, monthly charts—zero buy signals, 12 sell MAs, 7 sell indicators

1. Technical Snapshot (July 11, 2025)

  • RSI (14): ~19.3 — deeply oversold

  • MACD: –6.55 — bearish momentum

  • ADX (14): ~52 — strong downtrend in process

  • Pivot Zones: Classic pivot near ₹442, with lower support around ₹440, before plunging toward ₹438–₹439

  • Immediate Support: ₹438–₹440 — pivot and recent low cluster

Aarti Industries Share Price Chart

2. Support, Resistance & Analyst Targets

  • Resistance: ₹445–₹450 — clearance would trigger base recovery

  • Average target: ₹520 (Trendlyne) — ~18% upside

  • Analyst Targets:

    • UBS high estimate: ₹625 — ~31% upside from current price

    • Downtrend continues; RSI remains depressed; break below ₹438 support

3. 2025 Price Target Scenarios

Scenario Target ₹ Conditions
Bear Case ₹420–₹430 Consolidation near ₹445–₹450, followed by a mild bounce
Base Case ₹480–₹500 Sustained recovery, driven by improved sector fundamentals and bullish revisions from UBS and peers
Bull Case ₹600–₹625 Current positioning is deeply oversold, but without bullish divergence—meaning the stock may remain weak even with RSI <20

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • A break below ₹438–₹440 could accelerate momentum to ₹420+ downse side

  • Analyst optimism vs. weak technicals and fundamentals: low sales growth and modest ROE (~8.5%) add caution

  • Short Position/Bear Strategy: Enter near ₹442 with stop above ₹445; target ₹430, and a stretch to ₹420+

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Bullish Rebound Strategy: Wait for price to stabilize above ₹445–₹450 with improving MACD histogram and volume before initiating long trades

  • Stop-Loss Guidelines: Tight stops between ₹445–₹448 based on pivot failure

  • Compelling data-first lead that presents bias, price, and context instantly

