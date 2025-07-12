Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025: Technicals Signal Weakness as Stock Approaches ₹440
Technical Rating: Strong Sell on daily, weekly, monthly charts—zero buy signals, 12 sell MAs, 7 sell indicators
1. Technical Snapshot (July 11, 2025)
-
RSI (14): ~19.3 — deeply oversold
-
MACD: –6.55 — bearish momentum
-
ADX (14): ~52 — strong downtrend in process
-
Pivot Zones: Classic pivot near ₹442, with lower support around ₹440, before plunging toward ₹438–₹439
-
Immediate Support: ₹438–₹440 — pivot and recent low cluster
2. Support, Resistance & Analyst Targets
-
Resistance: ₹445–₹450 — clearance would trigger base recovery
-
Average target: ₹520 (Trendlyne) — ~18% upside
-
Analyst Targets:
-
UBS high estimate: ₹625 — ~31% upside from current price
-
Downtrend continues; RSI remains depressed; break below ₹438 support
-
3. 2025 Price Target Scenarios
|Scenario
|Target ₹
|Conditions
|Bear Case
|₹420–₹430
|Consolidation near ₹445–₹450, followed by a mild bounce
|Base Case
|₹480–₹500
|Sustained recovery, driven by improved sector fundamentals and bullish revisions from UBS and peers
|Bull Case
|₹600–₹625
|Current positioning is deeply oversold, but without bullish divergence—meaning the stock may remain weak even with RSI <20
4. Risks & Technical Cautions
-
A break below ₹438–₹440 could accelerate momentum to ₹420+ downse side
-
Analyst optimism vs. weak technicals and fundamentals: low sales growth and modest ROE (~8.5%) add caution
-
Short Position/Bear Strategy: Enter near ₹442 with stop above ₹445; target ₹430, and a stretch to ₹420+
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Bullish Rebound Strategy: Wait for price to stabilize above ₹445–₹450 with improving MACD histogram and volume before initiating long trades
-
Stop-Loss Guidelines: Tight stops between ₹445–₹448 based on pivot failure
-
