Share Market Update – Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025

Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Aarti Industries Ltd is a prominent player in the specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals sector. Its share price target for 2025 will depend on factors such as growing demand for specialty chemicals, expansion into global markets, and increasing focus on high-value product segments. The company’s strategic investments in capacity expansion and innovation are expected to strengthen its position. Aarti Industries’ Share Price on NSE as of 30 September 2025 is 375.40 INR.
Aarti Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 372.85
- High: 375.75
- Low: 371.00
- Mkt cap: 13.62KCr
- P/E ratio: 57.44
- Div yield: 0.27%
- 52-wk high: 592.80
- 52-wk low: 344.20
Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target Years
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|June
|–
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|July
|–
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|August
|–
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹376
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹400
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹500
|Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹600
Aarti Industries Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 42.24%
- FII: 6.44%
- DII: 20.38%
- Public: 30.94%
