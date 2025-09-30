Share Market Update – Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025

Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Aarti Industries Ltd is a prominent player in the specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals sector. Its share price target for 2025 will depend on factors such as growing demand for specialty chemicals, expansion into global markets, and increasing focus on high-value product segments. The company’s strategic investments in capacity expansion and innovation are expected to strengthen its position. Aarti Industries’ Share Price on NSE as of 30 September 2025 is 375.40 INR.

Aarti Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 372.85

High: 375.75

Low: 371.00

Mkt cap: 13.62KCr

P/E ratio: 57.44

Div yield: 0.27%

52-wk high: 592.80

52-wk low: 344.20

Aarti Industries Share Price Chart

Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Aarti Industries Share Price Target Years Aarti Industries Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 January – Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 February – Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 March – Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 April – Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 May – Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 June – Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 July – Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 August – Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 September ₹376 Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 October ₹400 Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 November ₹500 Aarti Industries Share Price Target 2025 December ₹600

Aarti Industries Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 42.24%

FII: 6.44%

DII: 20.38%

Public: 30.94%

