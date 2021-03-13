Aarti Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For Aarti Share Price

Aarti Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Aarti Industries Ltd. is a company engaged in manufacturing and dealing with specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Its stock price is currently around ₹ 470.65 (as of 7 February 2025). The company’s net profit increased by 96% in Q1 of fiscal 2025, but it missed the estimated net profit of Rs 148 crore.

Despite this, shares of the company fell due to concerns over its financial outlook and global supply chain issues. Out of 25 analysts, 12 suggest “sell”, 5 suggest “hold”, and 8 suggest “buy”.

Aarti Share Price Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 469.95

Today’s High: 471.60

Today’s Low: 460.90

Current Share Price: 470.65

Market Capital: 17.06KCr

P/E: 46.48

Dividend Yield: 0.21%

52 Week High: 769.25

52 Week Low: 390.25

Aarti Share Price Chart

Aarti Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

This analysis for upcoming years is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.

S. No. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value 2024 ₹826 2025 ₹1091 2026 ₹1248 2027 ₹1428 2028 ₹1635 2029 ₹1870 2030 ₹2138

Shareholding Pattern For Aarti Share Price

Promoters: 43.24%

Foreign Institutions: 10.61%

Domestic Institutions: 18.59%

Public: 27.57%

Aarti Industries Annual Income Statement

For detailed information regarding the annual income statement, refer to the given data.

Particulars Info 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue 18.55B +31.19% Operating Expenses 4.96B +10.71% Net Income 1.37B +95.71% Net Profit Margin 7.39 49.29% Earning Per Share 3.77 95.34% EBITDA 2.95B 56.58% Effective Tax Rate 5.52% N/A

Challenges For Aarti Industries Share Price

Regulatory Risks

Political risks This is a risk that emanates from shifting government policies and regulations that might affect the firm’s revenues and operations.

Interest Rate Fluctuations

High inflation leads to increased interest rates, and this makes the cost of borrowing high, and hence the profitability margin shrinks.

Operational Risks

Any disruptions or indicators of a decline in the execution of the project will have a potential impact on revenues.

Market Competition

Rising competitive industry pressures might ensue, as well as lower margins in the power transmission space.

