Share Market Update – Abbott Laboratories Stock Price Target 2025

Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025:- Abbott Laboratories, a leading healthcare company, is projected to experience modest growth in its share price by 2025. Analyst estimates suggest an average price target of approximately $138.53, indicating a potential increase of around 10.95% from the current trading price of $124.86. These projections are supported by Abbott’s strong financial performance, ongoing product innovations, and strategic market expansions. Abbott Laboratories Share Price on NYSE as of 8 April 2025 is 126.95 USD.

Abbott Laboratories Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 127.07

High: 127.96

Low: 125.86

Mkt cap: 22.02KCr

P/E ratio: 16.58

Div yield: 1.86%

52-wk high: 141.23

52-wk low: 99.71

Abbott Laboratories Share Price Chart

Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target Years Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 January – Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 February – Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 March – Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 April USD131 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 May USD133 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 June USD135 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 July USD137 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 August USD139 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 September USD142 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 October USD145 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 November USD148 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 December USD150

Key Factors Affecting Abbott Laboratories Share Price Growth

Several key factors are poised to influence the growth of Abbott Laboratories’ share price target for 2025:​

Strong Financial Performance: Abbott reported a 7.2% year-over-year increase in total sales for Q4 2024, reaching $10.97 billion. Notably, the Medical Devices segment grew by approximately 14%, driven by a 20.6% rise in diabetes device sales, including the FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitor Positive 2025 Outlook: The company forecasts organic sales growth between 7.5% and 8.5% for 2025, with adjusted earnings per share projected between $5.05 and $5.25. This optimistic guidance reflects confidence in sustained growth across various segments. Innovative Product Pipeline: Abbott continues to expand its product offerings, including the anticipated U.S. launch of the over-the-counter glucose monitoring device, Lingo, targeting individuals without diabetes. Such innovations are expected to open new revenue streams and enhance market presence. Regulatory Approvals: The FDA approval of devices like the TriClip heart valve repair device underscores Abbott’s commitment to advancing medical technology. These approvals can significantly boost sales and strengthen the company’s position in the healthcare market. ​Reuters Analyst Confidence: Financial analysts have shown optimism, with Bank of America raising Abbott’s price target from $133 to $150, citing potential earnings growth and strategic acquisitions as key drivers.

Risks and Challenges for Abbott Laboratories Share Price

Investing in Abbott Laboratories’ shares involves certain risks and challenges that could impact its share price target for 2025:

Ongoing Litigation Risks: Abbott faces numerous lawsuits alleging that its infant formulas caused necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in premature infants. A notable case resulted in a $495 million verdict against the company, and with nearly 1,000 similar lawsuits pending, potential financial liabilities and reputational damage could affect investor confidence. Regulatory Challenges: Operating in the healthcare sector subjects Abbott to stringent regulations across various markets. Compliance with evolving regulatory requirements is essential, and any lapses could lead to product recalls, fines, or restrictions, impacting the company’s operations and financial performance. Intense Market Competition: Abbott competes with major pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Maintaining a competitive edge requires continuous innovation and effective marketing strategies. Failure to keep pace with competitors could result in loss of market share and revenue. ​Hivelr Product Safety Concerns: Past incidents, such as the 2017 recall of 465,000 pacemakers due to cybersecurity vulnerabilities, highlight the importance of product safety. Similar issues in the future could lead to recalls, legal liabilities, and harm to the company’s reputation. Economic and Market Volatility: Fluctuations in the global economy, including changes in healthcare spending and currency exchange rates, can impact Abbott’s financial performance. Economic downturns may lead to reduced demand for medical devices and diagnostics, affecting revenue and profitability.

