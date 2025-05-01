Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025:- ​​​Accent Microcell is an Indian company that makes Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), a key ingredient used in medicines, food, and cosmetics. Founded in 2012, the company focuses on quality and exports its products to over 45 countries. Its MCC is widely used in making tablets and other health products. With growing demand in the pharmaceutical and food industries, Accent Microcell is working to expand its reach and improve its product range. Accent Microcell Share Price on NSE as of 1 May 2025 is 214.45 INR.

Accent Microcell Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 219.35

High: 219.35

Low: 212.00

Mkt cap: 451Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: 0.47

52-wk high: 339.95

52-wk low: 180.00

Accent Microcell Share Price Chart

Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Accent Microcell Share Price Target Years Accent Microcell Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 January – Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 February – Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 March – Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 April – Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 May ₹240 Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 June ₹250 Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 July ₹260 Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 August ₹270 Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 September ₹280 Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 October ₹300 Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 November ₹320 Accent Microcell Share Price Target 2025 December ₹340

Accent Microcell Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 55.09%

FII: 0.02%

DII: 0%

Public: 44.89%

Key Factors Affecting Accent Microcell Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting the growth of Accent Microcell’s share price target in 2025:

Demand for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

Accent Microcell manufactures MCC, widely used in pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. A rise in demand from these industries can push the company’s revenue and share price up. Export Market Growth

A large portion of the company’s revenue comes from exports. If global demand increases or if new countries are added to its export list, it can positively impact growth and stock price. Raw Material Costs & Profit Margins

Any fluctuations in raw material prices (like wood pulp or cotton linters) can impact the company’s profit margins, affecting investor confidence and share valuation. Capacity Expansion & New Product Launches

If the company invests in expanding its manufacturing capacity or introduces new MCC grades or related products, it can boost sales and attract more investors. Government Policies & Environmental Norms

Policies related to pharma, food safety, and environmental standards can either support or challenge the company’s operations, thus affecting its share performance.

Risks and Challenges for Accent Microcell Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges for Accent Microcell’s share price target in 2025:

Raw Material Price Volatility

Accent Microcell relies on materials like wood pulp and cotton. If these prices rise sharply, it can reduce profit margins and hurt stock performance. Export Dependency

A major part of its revenue comes from exports. Any global economic slowdown, trade restrictions, or currency fluctuations can negatively impact earnings. Competition in MCC Market

The microcrystalline cellulose market has strong competition from global and local players. Increased competition may pressure prices and limit growth. Regulatory Compliance

The pharma and food industries are highly regulated. Any failure to meet international standards or changes in regulations can affect operations and reputation. Limited Product Diversification

Being largely focused on MCC, the company is vulnerable to market shifts in that specific segment. Lack of diversified products can pose long-term growth challenges.

