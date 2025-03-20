Nvidia to invest billions in US chip production over four years, FT reports

According to the Financial Times, Nvidia will invest billions of dollars in US chip manufacturing over the next four years

ByJammuna

According to its CEO, Nvidia will spend hundreds of billions of dollars on chips and other devices made in the United States over the next four years as the business shifts its supply chain away from Asia in response to Donald Trump’s tariff threats. The massive spending prediction from the world’s most valuable chip firm follows multibillion-dollar US investment plans disclosed by other technology giants, including Apple, as the influence of Trump’s “America First” trade policies spreads throughout the global economy.

“Overall, we will probably procure half a trillion dollars in electronics over the next four years,” Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO and co-founder, told the Financial Times. “And we can easily see ourselves manufacturing several hundred billion of it here in the US.” In a wide-ranging interview, Huang stated that the premier artificial intelligence chipmaker could now produce its newest systems in the United States through suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Foxconn. He regarded Huawei as a rising competitive threat in China.

This week, at Nvidia’s annual developers’ conference, Huang revealed Vera Rubin, the next generation of its AI processor, revealing his goal to construct clusters of millions of linked chips in massive data centers that will demand an enormous power supply. Huang said he felt the Trump administration may hasten the growth of America’s AI business. “Having the support of an administration who cares about the success of this industry and not allowing energy to be an obstacle is a phenomenal result for AI in the US,” according to him. This month, TSMC announced a $100 billion investment in semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Arizona, in addition to a $65 billion commitment made under the Biden administration.

According to Huang, According to Huang, Nvidia’s newest Blackwell systems are now being made in the United States. “TSMC investing in the US provides a substantial step up our supply chain resilience.” Huang rejected allegations that Nvidia was in talks with TSMC to establish a consortium to invest in Intel. Still, he did not commit to using its US chipmaking facilities for the onshoring.

“We evaluate their foundry technology regularly, and we continue to do so,” he added, adding that Nvidia was also looking at Intel’s chip packaging services. “We look for opportunities to be a customer of theirs.” “I have every confidence that Intel can do it,” Huang stated, alluding to Intel’s ability to compete in advanced semiconductor technology. He also stated that Intel’s “success and welfare” was critical.

