ACME Solar Share Price Target 2025: Can It Power Up to ₹400?

ACME Solar, a leading renewable energy company in India, is gaining investor interest as the stock stabilizes around ₹281. With the global push towards clean energy, can ACME Solar achieve the ₹325–₹400 mark by 2025? Let’s explore the latest updates, technical analysis, and expert predictions.

About ACME Solar

ACME Solar is one of India’s prominent solar energy players with over 2.8 GW of operational capacity and 4.1 GW under development. The company aims to scale its total capacity to 10 GW by 2030, positioning itself as a major player in India’s green energy future.

Market Cap: ₹16,900 crore

52-Week Range: ₹167.75 – ₹303.94

P/E Ratio: ~67x

Debt to Equity: ~2.4

Technical Analysis: Current Trends

Indicator Status RSI (14) ~80 (Overbought) MACD Positive Moving Averages Bullish on Weekly & Monthly Support Zone ₹270 – ₹280 Resistance Zone ₹303 – ₹307

Although RSI is in overbought territory, long-term charts remain positive. Sustaining above ₹280 could drive the next breakout.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

Support: ₹270 – ₹280

Immediate Resistance: ₹303 – ₹307

Next Target Resistance: ₹325 – ₹350

Extended Target: ₹370 – ₹400

A breakout above ₹307 with volume can lead to significant gains.

ACME Solar Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Price Upside Potential Short-Term ₹303 – ₹310 +8% – 10% Medium-Term ₹325 – ₹350 +16% – 25% Long-Term ₹370 – ₹400 +32% – 42%

Elara Capital Rating: Target ₹325 (+16% potential)

Analyst Consensus: Positive long-term outlook driven by renewable energy focus.

Suggested Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹275 – ₹281

Breakout Trigger: Above ₹307

Profit Booking Levels: ₹325 → ₹350 → ₹370+

Stop-Loss: ₹265

Risks & Challenges

A fall below ₹270 may pull the stock to ₹240 – ₹250.

Valuation concerns with high P/E of 67x.

Execution risks in scaling renewable energy projects.

Summary