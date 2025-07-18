ACME Solar Share Price Target 2025: Can It Power Up to ₹400?

ACME Solar Share Price Target 2025: Can It Power Up to ₹400?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

ACME Solar, a leading renewable energy company in India, is gaining investor interest as the stock stabilizes around ₹281. With the global push towards clean energy, can ACME Solar achieve the ₹325–₹400 mark by 2025? Let’s explore the latest updates, technical analysis, and expert predictions.

About ACME Solar

ACME Solar is one of India’s prominent solar energy players with over 2.8 GW of operational capacity and 4.1 GW under development. The company aims to scale its total capacity to 10 GW by 2030, positioning itself as a major player in India’s green energy future.

  • Market Cap: ₹16,900 crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹167.75 – ₹303.94

  • P/E Ratio: ~67x

  • Debt to Equity: ~2.4

ACME Solar Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis: Current Trends

Indicator Status
RSI (14) ~80 (Overbought)
MACD Positive
Moving Averages Bullish on Weekly & Monthly
Support Zone ₹270 – ₹280
Resistance Zone ₹303 – ₹307

Although RSI is in overbought territory, long-term charts remain positive. Sustaining above ₹280 could drive the next breakout.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support: ₹270 – ₹280

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹303 – ₹307

  • Next Target Resistance: ₹325 – ₹350

  • Extended Target: ₹370 – ₹400

A breakout above ₹307 with volume can lead to significant gains.

ACME Solar Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Price Upside Potential
Short-Term ₹303 – ₹310 +8% – 10%
Medium-Term ₹325 – ₹350 +16% – 25%
Long-Term ₹370 – ₹400 +32% – 42%

  • Elara Capital Rating: Target ₹325 (+16% potential)

  • Analyst Consensus: Positive long-term outlook driven by renewable energy focus.

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Buy Zone: ₹275 – ₹281

  • Breakout Trigger: Above ₹307

  • Profit Booking Levels: ₹325 → ₹350 → ₹370+

  • Stop-Loss: ₹265

Risks & Challenges

  • A fall below ₹270 may pull the stock to ₹240 – ₹250.

  • Valuation concerns with high P/E of 67x.

  • Execution risks in scaling renewable energy projects.

Summary

Current Price ₹281
Support Levels ₹270 – ₹280
Resistance Levels ₹303 → ₹325 → ₹350
2025 Target ₹325 – ₹400
Technical Outlook Bullish Long-Term
Risk Level Moderate to High

Similar Posts

Nike Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Nike Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Nike Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Nike’s stock price prediction for 2025 depends on several factors, including strong brand demand, expansion in digital sales, and innovation in sportswear and footwear. The company’s focus on sustainability and direct-to-consumer sales could drive revenue growth. Nike Stock Price on NYSE as of 3 July 2025 is 76.39 USD. Nike…

Delta Air Lines Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Delta Air Lines Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Delta Air Lines Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Delta Air Lines’ stock price in 2025 will depend on several key factors, including travel demand, fuel prices, and economic conditions. Delta’s strong market position and focus on operational efficiency could support steady growth as the airline industry recovers from past disruptions.  Delta Air Lines Stock Price on…

Sakthi Finance Share Price Target

Sakthi Finance Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Sakthi Finance Ltd is a trusted non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, specializing in vehicle financing. Established in 1955, the company primarily focuses on financing pre-owned commercial vehicles, catering to small and medium-sized transport operators. Sakthi Finance also provides loans for construction equipment, passenger vehicles, and other assets, ensuring flexible and customer-friendly solutions. Sakthi Finance…

AVGO Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – AVGO Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

AVGO Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Broadcom (AVGO) is anticipated to experience significant growth in its share price by 2025, driven by its strategic position in the expanding artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor market. Analysts have set price targets ranging from $198.00 to $300.00, with an average target around $246.39, indicating a potential upside from current levels….

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *