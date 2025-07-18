ACME Solar Share Price Target 2025: Can It Power Up to ₹400?
ACME Solar, a leading renewable energy company in India, is gaining investor interest as the stock stabilizes around ₹281. With the global push towards clean energy, can ACME Solar achieve the ₹325–₹400 mark by 2025? Let’s explore the latest updates, technical analysis, and expert predictions.
About ACME Solar
ACME Solar is one of India’s prominent solar energy players with over 2.8 GW of operational capacity and 4.1 GW under development. The company aims to scale its total capacity to 10 GW by 2030, positioning itself as a major player in India’s green energy future.
-
Market Cap: ₹16,900 crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹167.75 – ₹303.94
-
P/E Ratio: ~67x
-
Debt to Equity: ~2.4
Technical Analysis: Current Trends
|Indicator
|Status
|RSI (14)
|~80 (Overbought)
|MACD
|Positive
|Moving Averages
|Bullish on Weekly & Monthly
|Support Zone
|₹270 – ₹280
|Resistance Zone
|₹303 – ₹307
Although RSI is in overbought territory, long-term charts remain positive. Sustaining above ₹280 could drive the next breakout.
Key Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support: ₹270 – ₹280
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹303 – ₹307
-
Next Target Resistance: ₹325 – ₹350
-
Extended Target: ₹370 – ₹400
A breakout above ₹307 with volume can lead to significant gains.
ACME Solar Share Price Target 2025
|Time Frame
|Target Price
|Upside Potential
|Short-Term
|₹303 – ₹310
|+8% – 10%
|Medium-Term
|₹325 – ₹350
|+16% – 25%
|Long-Term
|₹370 – ₹400
|+32% – 42%
-
Elara Capital Rating: Target ₹325 (+16% potential)
-
Analyst Consensus: Positive long-term outlook driven by renewable energy focus.
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹275 – ₹281
-
Breakout Trigger: Above ₹307
-
Profit Booking Levels: ₹325 → ₹350 → ₹370+
-
Stop-Loss: ₹265
Risks & Challenges
-
A fall below ₹270 may pull the stock to ₹240 – ₹250.
-
Valuation concerns with high P/E of 67x.
-
Execution risks in scaling renewable energy projects.
Summary
|Current Price
|₹281
|Support Levels
|₹270 – ₹280
|Resistance Levels
|₹303 → ₹325 → ₹350
|2025 Target
|₹325 – ₹400
|Technical Outlook
|Bullish Long-Term
|Risk Level
|Moderate to High