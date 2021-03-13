Adan Manzano, a Super Bowl reporter, dies aged 27 in New Orleans

Adan Manzano, a sports anchor and reporter for Telemundo 39 in Kansas City, died. He was 27. The young journalist was killed on Wednesday in New Orleans while on assignment to cover the Super Bowl for Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports. The reason for death was not disclosed. In an Instagram post, the local Telemundo network stated it is “cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic event.”

“Adan was a real professional and rising star who demonstrated brilliance in his job. Telemundo 39’s statement states, “We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, as well as the contributions he made to the local community.” “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Manzano’s death came only 10 months after his wife, Ashleigh Boyd, was killed in a vehicle accident in Topeka, Kansas. Boyd was traveling with her then-one-year-old daughter Eleanor, who survived the crash.

Manzano was born in Mexico City and went to Topeka, Kansas, in 2018 to pursue a degree at Kansas State University. He joined Telemundo 39 as a sports anchor in April 2021, following stints at La Semana del Sur, Reyes Media Group, and Sky Sports México. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas paid homage to Manzano on social media, writing on X: “Adan was so young and full of energy, and he truly covered almost every event in the community.” This is truly awful news—my heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and coworkers.

In a 2017 interview with NBC station KSNT News, Manzano discussed the potential of covering the Super Bowl for Spanish-language listeners. “People reach out to our company and appreciate that we’re speaking their language,” he told me. “I used to