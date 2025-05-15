Adani Green Share Price Target

Adani Green Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

Adani Green Energy Ltd is one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, focused on the development, operation, and maintenance of solar and wind energy projects. It is part of the Adani Group, a large conglomerate known for its diversified business interests. Adani Green Energy plays a vital role in India’s transition to clean energy, with a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets across the country. Adani Green Share Price on NSE as of 15 May 2025 is 967.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Adani Green Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Adani Green Energy Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open Price: ₹966.00
  • High Price: ₹975.00
  • Low Price: ₹957.80
  • Previous Close: ₹958.05
  • Volume: 3,634,440
  • Value (Lacs): ₹35,154.12
  • P/E ratio: 115.53
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: ₹2,174.10
  • 52-wk low: ₹758.00
  • Mkt cap: ₹154,612Cr
  • Face Value: ₹10

Adani Green Share Price Chart

Adani Green Share Price Chart

 

Adani Green Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Adani Green Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 
2025 ₹2180
2026 ₹2339
2027 ₹2569
2028 ₹2710
2029 ₹2960
2030 ₹3248

Adani Green Share Price Target 2025

Adani Green share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹2180. Here are three risks and challenges that Adani Green may face for its share price target in 2035:

  • Fluctuating Energy Prices: The volatility in global energy markets, including fluctuating solar and wind energy prices, can impact Adani Green’s revenue. If renewable energy tariffs decrease or fossil fuel prices become more competitive, it may challenge the company’s profitability and affect its share price.
  • Project Delays and Execution Risks: Adani Green has an ambitious pipeline of projects. However, any delays in project execution due to supply chain issues, regulatory approvals, or technical challenges could lead to cost overruns and affect the company’s earnings, putting downward pressure on its share price.

  • Environmental and Social Challenges: As renewable energy projects often require large land areas and impact local ecosystems, Adani Green may face opposition from environmental groups or communities. Such challenges could slow down new projects, increase costs, or lead to reputational risks that might affect investor sentiment and share performance.

Adani Green Share Price Target 2030

Adani Green share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹3248. Here are four potential risks and challenges that could impact Adani Green Energy Ltd’s share price by 2030:

  1. Regulatory Changes: Any changes in government policies, subsidies, or incentives related to renewable energy could affect the company’s profitability and growth prospects, especially in regions where they rely on government support.
  2. Project Execution and Delays: Delays in the construction or operation of renewable energy projects, such as wind or solar farms, due to technical issues, regulatory hurdles, or financing problems could impact revenue and shareholder confidence.
  3. Financing Risks: The need for significant capital investment in large-scale renewable projects could lead to financial challenges or higher borrowing costs, especially if market conditions change or financing terms become less favorable.

  4. Intense Competition: The renewable energy sector is becoming increasingly competitive, with more companies entering the market. Adani Green could face pricing pressures or market share loss, particularly if competitors offer more efficient or cost-effective technologies.

Shareholding pattern For Adani Green Energy Ltd

  • Promoters: 60.94%
  • FII: 12.45%
  • DII: 2.4%
  • Public: 24.22%

 

Shareholding pattern For Adani Green Energy Ltd

Adani Green Energy Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 92.44B 18.65%
Operating expense 23.06B 44.40%
Net income 11.00B 12.94%
Net profit margin 11.90 -4.80%
Earnings per share
EBITDA 72.75B 33.83%
Effective tax rate 24.60%

Adani Green Energy Ltd Financials

Adani Green Quarterly Financials

