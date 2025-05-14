Adani Port Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is India’s largest private multi-port operator, playing a key role in the nation’s logistics and trade. The company manages a network of ports across India, offering a range of services including cargo handling, logistics, and port development. Adani Ports Share Price on NSE as of 14 May 2025 is 1,370.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Adani Ports Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld: Market Overview
- Open Price: ₹1,360.60
- High Price: ₹1,391.90
- Low Price: ₹1,347.10
- Previous Close: ₹1,362.10
- Volume: 3,356,599
- P/E ratio: 26.68
- Div yield: 0.51%
- 52-wk high: ₹1,621.40
- 52-wk low: ₹995.65
- Mkt cap: ₹295,766Cr
- Face Value: ₹2
Adani Ports SEZ Ltd Competitors
Here are five competitors of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):
- Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT)
- Market Capital: N/A (Government-owned entity)
JNPT is India’s largest container port and competes in the port and cargo handling space, though it’s a government-owned port.
- Market Capital: N/A (Government-owned entity)
- Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
- Market Capital: ₹60 billion
Gujarat Pipavav is one of the leading ports in Gujarat, handling container, bulk, and liquid cargo, offering strong competition to Adani Ports.
- Market Capital: ₹60 billion
- Essar Ports Ltd
- Market Capital: Privately held
Essar Ports is a major port operator in India, handling bulk cargo and providing infrastructure for ports and logistics.
- Market Capital: Privately held
- DP World (India Operations)
- Market Capital: N/A (Global company based in Dubai)
DP World operates several port terminals in India, providing tough competition in cargo handling and logistics services.
- Market Capital: N/A (Global company based in Dubai)
Cochin Port Trust
- Market Capital: N/A (Government-owned entity)
Cochin Port is a key competitor in the southern region of India, providing services for bulk and container cargo.
- Market Capital: N/A (Government-owned entity)
Adani Port Share Price Chart
Adani Port Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030
|Adani Port Share Price Target Years
|SHARE PRICE TARGET
|2025
|₹1630
|2026
|₹1700
|2027
|₹1800
|2028
|₹1947
|2029
|₹2010
|2030
|₹2146
Adani Port Share Price Target 2025
Adani Port share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1630. Here are three key factors affecting Adani Port’s share price target growth in 2025:
- Increased Global Trade: As global trade volumes continue to grow, Adani Ports is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for efficient port operations, which could drive higher revenue and push the share price upward.
- Sustainability Initiatives: Adani Ports’ focus on sustainable practices, such as reducing carbon emissions and adopting green energy solutions, may attract environmentally-conscious investors, potentially boosting its market valuation.
Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships: Adani Ports’ potential acquisitions of strategic assets and forming global partnerships could further strengthen its market position, enhancing long-term growth prospects and share price performance by 2025.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 65.89%
- Foreign Institutions: 13.43%
- Domestic Institutions: 14.73%
- Retail and Others: 5.95%
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Financials
|(INR)
|2024
|Y/Y change
|Revenue
|267.11B
|28.10%
|Operating expense
|54.97B
|24.49%
|Net income
|81.11B
|52.78%
|Net profit margin
|30.36
|19.25%
|Earnings per share
|38.94
|28.21%
|EBITDA
|156.64B
|23.81%
|Effective tax rate
|15.20%
|—
