Adani Port Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is India’s largest private multi-port operator, playing a key role in the nation’s logistics and trade. The company manages a network of ports across India, offering a range of services including cargo handling, logistics, and port development. Adani Ports Share Price on NSE as of 14 May 2025 is 1,370.00 INR. Here will provide you more details on Adani Ports Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹1,360.60

High Price: ₹1,391.90

Low Price: ₹1,347.10

Previous Close: ₹1,362.10

Volume: 3,356,599

P/E ratio: 26.68

Div yield: 0.51%

52-wk high: ₹1,621.40

52-wk low: ₹995.65

Mkt cap: ₹295,766Cr

Face Value: ₹2

Adani Ports SEZ Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd along with their approximate market capitalizations (as of recent data):

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Market Capital: N/A (Government-owned entity)

JNPT is India’s largest container port and competes in the port and cargo handling space, though it’s a government-owned port. Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Market Capital: ₹60 billion

Gujarat Pipavav is one of the leading ports in Gujarat, handling container, bulk, and liquid cargo, offering strong competition to Adani Ports. Essar Ports Ltd Market Capital: Privately held

Essar Ports is a major port operator in India, handling bulk cargo and providing infrastructure for ports and logistics. DP World (India Operations) Market Capital: N/A (Global company based in Dubai)

DP World operates several port terminals in India, providing tough competition in cargo handling and logistics services. Cochin Port Trust Market Capital: N/A (Government-owned entity)

Cochin Port is a key competitor in the southern region of India, providing services for bulk and container cargo.

Adani Port Share Price Chart

Adani Port Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Adani Port Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹1630 2026 ₹1700 2027 ₹1800 2028 ₹1947 2029 ₹2010 2030 ₹2146

Adani Port Share Price Target 2025

Adani Port share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1630. Here are three key factors affecting Adani Port’s share price target growth in 2025:

Increased Global Trade: As global trade volumes continue to grow, Adani Ports is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for efficient port operations, which could drive higher revenue and push the share price upward. Sustainability Initiatives: Adani Ports’ focus on sustainable practices, such as reducing carbon emissions and adopting green energy solutions, may attract environmentally-conscious investors, potentially boosting its market valuation. Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships: Adani Ports’ potential acquisitions of strategic assets and forming global partnerships could further strengthen its market position, enhancing long-term growth prospects and share price performance by 2025.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ld Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 65.89%

Foreign Institutions: 13.43%

Domestic Institutions: 14.73%

Retail and Others: 5.95%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 267.11B 28.10% Operating expense 54.97B 24.49% Net income 81.11B 52.78% Net profit margin 30.36 19.25% Earnings per share 38.94 28.21% EBITDA 156.64B 23.81% Effective tax rate 15.20% —

