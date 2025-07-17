Adani Power Share Price Target 2025: Can It Hit ₹900? Latest Technical Outlook

Ankita Vasishtha

Current Price: ₹605 (as of July 16, 2025)
NSE Symbol: ADANIPOWER

Adani Power, a leader in India’s thermal power sector, is showing signs of a potential rebound. The stock is currently trading around ₹605, near its 200-day support, but far below its previous 52-week high of ₹752.90. Investors are asking: Can Adani Power reignite its rally by 2025? Let’s explore.

Adani Power Share Price Chart

About Adani Power

Adani Power Limited operates thermal power plants across India and is a significant contributor to the country’s power generation capacity. With the growing energy demand, especially in the industrial and infrastructure sectors, Adani Power continues to hold strategic importance.

  • Market Cap: ~₹2.3 Lakh Crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹432 – ₹752.90

  • P/E Ratio: ~12x (approximate)

Technical Analysis Overview

Technical Indicator Current Signal
RSI (14) 45 — Neutral
MACD Mild Bullish
50-Day MA Below current price
200-Day MA ₹600 — Acting as support

Although the short-term momentum is mixed, holding above ₹600–₹605 is critical for any bullish continuation.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

  • Strong Support: ₹580 – ₹600

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹625 – ₹650

  • Major Resistance: ₹700 – ₹750

A decisive move above ₹625 with volume could trigger a rally toward ₹700–₹750.

Adani Power Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Price Range Upside Potential
Short-Term ₹625 – ₹650 +3% to +7%
Medium-Term ₹700 – ₹750 +16% to +24%
Long-Term ₹800 – ₹900 +32% to +48%

Brokerage Forecasts:

  • WalletInvestor: ₹742 in 1 year

  • InCred Equities: ₹649 target in 12 months

  • Analyst Consensus (TradingView): ₹634 (Range: ₹601–₹690)

Trading Strategy

  • Buy Zone: ₹600 – ₹605

  • Breakout Confirmation: Sustained trade above ₹625

  • Targets: ₹650 → ₹700 → ₹750 → ₹800+

  • Stop Loss: ₹580

Investors can adopt a step-up strategy, booking partial profits at key resistance levels.

Risks & Challenges

  • Breakdown below ₹580 may drag prices further to ₹550 levels.

  • Group-level governance concerns and regulatory scrutiny could impact investor sentiment.

  • Power sector dynamics and coal pricing fluctuations pose operational risks.

Summary Table

Metric Details
Current Price ₹605
Support Levels ₹580 – ₹600
Resistance Zones ₹625, ₹650, ₹700+
2025 Target ₹700 – ₹900
Technical Bias Neutral to Mild Bullish
Risk Level Moderate

