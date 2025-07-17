Adani Power Share Price Target 2025: Can It Hit ₹900? Latest Technical Outlook
Current Price: ₹605 (as of July 16, 2025)
NSE Symbol: ADANIPOWER
Adani Power, a leader in India’s thermal power sector, is showing signs of a potential rebound. The stock is currently trading around ₹605, near its 200-day support, but far below its previous 52-week high of ₹752.90. Investors are asking: Can Adani Power reignite its rally by 2025? Let’s explore.
About Adani Power
Adani Power Limited operates thermal power plants across India and is a significant contributor to the country’s power generation capacity. With the growing energy demand, especially in the industrial and infrastructure sectors, Adani Power continues to hold strategic importance.
-
Market Cap: ~₹2.3 Lakh Crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹432 – ₹752.90
-
P/E Ratio: ~12x (approximate)
Technical Analysis Overview
|Technical Indicator
|Current Signal
|RSI (14)
|45 — Neutral
|MACD
|Mild Bullish
|50-Day MA
|Below current price
|200-Day MA
|₹600 — Acting as support
Although the short-term momentum is mixed, holding above ₹600–₹605 is critical for any bullish continuation.
Key Support & Resistance Levels
-
Strong Support: ₹580 – ₹600
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹625 – ₹650
-
Major Resistance: ₹700 – ₹750
A decisive move above ₹625 with volume could trigger a rally toward ₹700–₹750.
Adani Power Share Price Target 2025
|Time Frame
|Target Price Range
|Upside Potential
|Short-Term
|₹625 – ₹650
|+3% to +7%
|Medium-Term
|₹700 – ₹750
|+16% to +24%
|Long-Term
|₹800 – ₹900
|+32% to +48%
Brokerage Forecasts:
-
WalletInvestor: ₹742 in 1 year
-
InCred Equities: ₹649 target in 12 months
-
Analyst Consensus (TradingView): ₹634 (Range: ₹601–₹690)
Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹600 – ₹605
-
Breakout Confirmation: Sustained trade above ₹625
-
Targets: ₹650 → ₹700 → ₹750 → ₹800+
-
Stop Loss: ₹580
Investors can adopt a step-up strategy, booking partial profits at key resistance levels.
Risks & Challenges
-
Breakdown below ₹580 may drag prices further to ₹550 levels.
-
Group-level governance concerns and regulatory scrutiny could impact investor sentiment.
-
Power sector dynamics and coal pricing fluctuations pose operational risks.
Summary Table
|Metric
|Details
|Current Price
|₹605
|Support Levels
|₹580 – ₹600
|Resistance Zones
|₹625, ₹650, ₹700+
|2025 Target
|₹700 – ₹900
|Technical Bias
|Neutral to Mild Bullish
|Risk Level
|Moderate