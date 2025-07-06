Adani Power Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Fuel Further Upside?
Adani Power (NSE: ADANIPOWER) is trading around ₹584.80, down slightly (-0.53%) today. Technical setups are mixed: moving averages remain bullish—but oscillators show caution. If the stock consolidates above ₹555–₹563, it may resume its uptrend toward ₹650–₹700 by late 2025.
1. Market Snapshot (Today’s Data)
-
Price: ₹584.80 (–₹3.10, –0.53%)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹432 – ₹752.90
-
Volume: ~2.5 million shares
-
Beta: ~1.2 (relatively high volatility)
2. Key Technical Indicators
|Indicator
|Level / Trend
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~59.6 — neutral
|Balanced outside extremes
|Stochastic
|~77.8 — near overbought
|Overbought caution
|MACD
|+9.37 — bullish
|Strong momentum
|50-day / 200-day MA
|₹555 / ₹547 — price well above both
|Long-term bullish trend
|ADX
|~19.7 — weak strengthening trend
|Trend building
Overall: Strong base with momentum—watch for consolidation or breakout.
3. Support and Resistance Zones
-
Major Support: ₹563–₹555 (50-day MA & minor pivot)
-
Next Support: ₹547 (200-day MA)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹600–₹610 (psychological / short-term ceiling)
-
Upside Targets: ₹650 → ₹700 (next major resistance cluster)
4. Price Target 2025 Outlook
-
Base-case: ₹650 — achievable if price holds above the ₹555–₹563 support band and consolidates.
-
Bull-case: ₹700 — if momentum remains strong and oscillators re-enter bullish territory.
-
Bear-case: A break under ₹547 could trigger correction toward ₹520.
5. Risks & Technical Flip Signals
-
Overbought Oscillators: Stochastics near 80 may signal pullback risk
-
Failure to Hold Support: Loss of ₹555–₹547 could change trend outlook
-
Sector Volatility: Power price fluctuations or regulatory announcements may influence direction
6. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Favored Entry: Near ₹560–₹570 (at 50-day MA support)
-
Stop-Loss: ₹545 (below 200-day MA)
-
Profit Targets: First at ₹650, then stretch to ₹700