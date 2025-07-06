Adani Power Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Fuel Further Upside?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Adani Power (NSE: ADANIPOWER) is trading around ₹584.80, down slightly (-0.53%) today. Technical setups are mixed: moving averages remain bullish—but oscillators show caution. If the stock consolidates above ₹555–₹563, it may resume its uptrend toward ₹650–₹700 by late 2025.

1. Market Snapshot (Today’s Data)

  • Price: ₹584.80 (–₹3.10, –0.53%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹432 – ₹752.90

  • Volume: ~2.5 million shares

  • Beta: ~1.2 (relatively high volatility)

Adani Power Share Price Chart

2. Key Technical Indicators

Indicator Level / Trend Signal
RSI (14) ~59.6 — neutral Balanced outside extremes
Stochastic ~77.8 — near overbought Overbought caution
MACD +9.37 — bullish Strong momentum
50-day / 200-day MA ₹555 / ₹547 — price well above both Long-term bullish trend
ADX ~19.7 — weak strengthening trend Trend building

Overall: Strong base with momentum—watch for consolidation or breakout.

3. Support and Resistance Zones

  • Major Support: ₹563–₹555 (50-day MA & minor pivot)

  • Next Support: ₹547 (200-day MA)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹600–₹610 (psychological / short-term ceiling)

  • Upside Targets: ₹650 → ₹700 (next major resistance cluster)

4. Price Target 2025 Outlook

  • Base-case: ₹650 — achievable if price holds above the ₹555–₹563 support band and consolidates.

  • Bull-case: ₹700 — if momentum remains strong and oscillators re-enter bullish territory.

  • Bear-case: A break under ₹547 could trigger correction toward ₹520.

5. Risks & Technical Flip Signals

  • Overbought Oscillators: Stochastics near 80 may signal pullback risk

  • Failure to Hold Support: Loss of ₹555–₹547 could change trend outlook

  • Sector Volatility: Power price fluctuations or regulatory announcements may influence direction

6. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Favored Entry: Near ₹560–₹570 (at 50-day MA support)

  • Stop-Loss: ₹545 (below 200-day MA)

  • Profit Targets: First at ₹650, then stretch to ₹700

