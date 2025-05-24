Adani Transmission Share Price – Adani Transmission Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

Adani Transmission Limited is a private limited power transmission company that stands on the list of largest power transmission companies in India. It is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Founded in 2013, it operates as a subsidiary of the Adani Group, which is involved in various sectors of the operation. ATL is primarily involved in the business of transmission of electricity as it possesses a large number of Transmission lines and Substations across India.

More attention is paid to the substantial and safe power transmission that plays an essential role in the development of the country’s energy system.

Adani Transmission Share Price Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 884.50

Today’s High: 884.50

Today’s Low: 871.10

Current Share Price: 875.80

Market Capital: 1.05LCr

P/E: 96.77

Dividend Yield: N/A

52 Week High: 1,348.00

52 Week Low: 588.00

Adani Transmission Share Price Current Graph

Adani Transmission Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

This analysis for upcoming years is based on market valuation, industrial trends, and expert analysis.

S. No. Share Price Target Years Share Target Value 2025 1650.21 2026 1789.45 2027 1894.02 2028 1984.45 2029 2127.23 2030 2207.03

Shareholding Pattern For Adani Transmission

Promoters: 69.59%

Foreign Institutions: 19.23%

Domestic Institutions: 5.34%

Public: 5.84%

Adani Transmission Annual Income Statement

Here is a comparison of Adani Transmission Limited’s revenue and net income.

For detailed information regarding the annual income statement, refer to the given data.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 237.67B 43.11% Operating Expenses 49.53B -1.88% Net Income 10.60B -6.80% Net Profit Margin 4.46 -34.89% Earning Per Share 9.05 -11.27% EBITDA 84.07B 37.78% Effective Tax Rate 14.25% N/A

Challenges For Adani Transmission Share Price

Regulatory Risks

Political risks This is a risk that emanates from shifting government policies and regulations that might affect the firm’s revenues and operation.

Interest Rate Fluctuations

High inflation leads to increased interest rates, and this makes the cost of borrowing high, and hence the profitability margin shrinks.

Operational Risks

Any disruptions or indicators of a decline in the execution of the project will have a potential impact on revenues.

Market Competition

Rising competitive industry pressures might ensue, as well as lower margins in the power transmission space.