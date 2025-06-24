Advait Infratech Share Price Target

Advait Infratech Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Advait Energy Transitions Ltd is a company that supports India’s shift towards clean and sustainable energy. The company is working on projects related to renewable energy, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and promote green power sources like solar and wind energy. Advait Energy helps businesses and communities adopt eco-friendly energy through partnerships and innovative solutions. Advait Infratech Share Price on BOM as of 24 June 2025 is 1,935.00 INR. Here are more details on Advait Infratech Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Advait Energy Transitions Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 1,932.60
  • High: 1,999.00
  • Low: 1,915.55
  • Mkt cap: 2.09KCr
  • P/E ratio: 66.99
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 2,260.00
  • 52-wk low: 1,020.00

Advait Infratech Share Price Chart

Advait Infratech Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Advait Infratech Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹2,265
2026 2,508
2027 ₹2,870
2028 ₹3,037
2029 ₹3,303
2030 ₹3,673

Advait Infratech Share Price Target 2025

Advait Infratech share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹2,265. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Advait Infratech’s share price target in 2025:

  • Supply Chain Instabilities: As Advait Infratech relies on various materials and components for infrastructure projects, disruptions in the global supply chain—due to factors like geopolitical tensions or raw material shortages—could impact project timelines and increase costs, potentially affecting profitability and the stock price.
  • Technological Changes and Adaptation: The infrastructure and energy sectors are evolving with new technologies. If Advait Infratech lags in adopting advanced solutions like smart grids or energy storage, it may lose its competitive edge, which could impact long-term growth and investor interest in its stock.

  • Environmental and Regulatory Compliance: Stricter environmental and regulatory standards are likely to be enforced as countries push for cleaner infrastructure practices. Compliance with these standards could increase operational costs for Advait Infratech, impacting profit margins and, in turn, affecting the stock’s performance.

Advait Infratech Share Price Target 2030

Advait Infratech share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹3,673. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Advait Infratech’s share price target in 2030:

  • Long-term Sustainability of Renewable Projects: Advait Infratech’s success depends on the continued demand for renewable and sustainable infrastructure. If there are changes in energy trends or if new, more cost-effective technologies emerge, it may face challenges in maintaining growth, which could impact its share price in the long run.
  • Capital-intensive Nature of Infrastructure Projects: Large infrastructure projects require significant capital investments. If Advait Infratech faces difficulties in securing affordable financing or managing debt levels, it could strain cash flow, impacting profitability and affecting the stock’s long-term appeal.

  • Increased Regulatory Pressure: By 2030, stricter environmental regulations and compliance standards may be introduced. Adapting to these requirements could increase operational costs and limit project flexibility, potentially affecting revenue growth and the attractiveness of the stock to investors.

Shareholding Pattern For Advait Energy Transitions Ltd

  • Promoters: 69.46%
  • DII: 0.31%
  • FII: 0%
  • Public: 30.23%

 

Advait Energy Transitions Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change
Revenue 3.99B 91.10%
Operating expense 419.39M 46.78%
Net income 309.52M 41.48%
Net profit margin 7.76 -25.95%
Earnings per share
EBITDA 505.63M 39.82%
Effective tax rate 28.25%

 

Advait Energy Transitions Ltd Financials

Advait Energy Transitions Quarterly Financials

 

