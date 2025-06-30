Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025:- Aegis Vopak Terminals is a trusted Indian company that provides storage and handling services for important products like LPG, chemicals, and oil. It is a joint venture between Aegis Logistics and Royal Vopak, combining Indian experience with global expertise. The company operates modern terminals at key Indian ports, helping industries store and move energy and chemical products safely and efficiently. Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price on NSE as of 30 June 2025 is 253.01 INR.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 252.99

High: 257.81

Low: 252.46

Mkt cap: 28.18KCr

P/E ratio: 196.64

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 268.50

52-wk low: 220.00

Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target Years Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 January – Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 February – Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 March – Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 April – Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 May – Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 June ₹260 Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 July ₹262 Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 August ₹264 Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 September ₹266 Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 October ₹268 Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 November ₹270 Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Target 2025 December ₹272

Aegis Vopak Terminals Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 86.93%

FII: 6.07%

DII: 4.62%

Public: 2.37%

Key Factors Affecting Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors that could shape the growth and share price outlook of Aegis Vopak Terminals (AVTL) by 2025:

1. Strong IPO Funding & Debt Reduction

AVTL’s ₹2,800 cr IPO proceeds are earmarked to repay existing debt (~₹2,016 cr) and fund expansion—particularly the LPG terminal in Mangalore for ₹671 cr. This effort will help significantly deleverage the balance sheet and support future growth.

2. Strategic Network of Terminals

With 20 terminals across major Indian ports—such as Kandla, Pipavav, Mumbai, Haldia, and Kochi—AVTL holds ~12–27% of India’s LPG and liquid storage capacity. Its multimodal infrastructure (pipelines, rail, road) enhances throughput efficiency and provides a strong logistical moat.

3. Rising LPG & Chemical Trade Demand

India’s LPG demand is growing at ~3–4% CAGR, with imports accounting for over 60% of supply. AVTL plans to boost LPG storage capacity to 200,800 MT by FY26 and expand ammonia/ammonia-compatible facilities, positioning itself as a key enabler of energy transition infrastructure.

4. Promoter Expertise & Global Partnership

Backed by Aegis Logistics and Royal Vopak, AVTL benefits from decades of local and international experience in tank storage. This combination shifts operational excellence, access to global best practices, and strong governance—making it a trusted partner for blue-chip clients.

5. Robust Margins & Operational Scale

AVTL has shown strong EBITDA margins (65–74%) and ramping volumes—84.75 “turns” per year—which reflect high asset turnover and strong throughput efficiency. Improved earnings alongside debt reduction and capacity additions will likely support upward valuation momentum.

Risks and Challenges for Aegis Vopak Terminals Share Price

Here are 5 risks and challenges that may affect Aegis Vopak Terminals’ share price outlook for 2025:

1. High Valuation & Limited Near-Term Upside

The IPO was priced at a steep valuation (P/E around 227×–301×, EV/EBITDA ~57×) compared to peers like Adani Ports (P/E ~26×).

Such premium multiples leave little room for error; any delay in capacity ramp-up or earnings delivery could weigh on the stock.

2. Customer & Geographic Concentration

Top 5–10 clients contribute roughly 30–47% of revenue, exposing AVTL to risk if any key client reduces volumes.

Over 90% of operations are on India’s west coast, particularly Kandla and Pipavav. Disruptions from weather, policy, or regional logistics issues could significantly hit performance.

3. Operational Hazards & Safety Risks

The handling of LPG, chemicals, and petroleum products carries risks of equipment failure, accidents, natural disasters, or regulatory scrutiny.

A significant incident could result in fines, operational stoppages, and reputational damage.

4. JV Governance & Promoter Alignment

AVTL is a joint venture between Aegis Logistics and Vopak. Disagreements between promoters could hamper decision-making or slow expansion plans.

While promoter shareholding will reduce post-IPO, the reliance on joint-venture dynamics remains a governance consideration.

5. Debt Burden & Capital Requirements

As of March 2025, the company carried ₹2,474 cr in debt, with IPO proceeds intended to reduce leverage.

Still, operations remain capital-intensive—any delay in debt repayment or expansion (e.g., Mangalore LPG terminal) could weigh on cash flow and returns.

