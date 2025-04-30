Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025:- Aeron Composite Limited, established in 2011 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) and Glass Reinforced Polymer (GRP) products. The company specializes in producing a wide range of industrial components, including cable trays, gratings, handrails, ladders, light poles, and structural profiles, catering to sectors such as oil and gas, water treatment, construction, and telecommunications. Aeron’s FRP/GRP products are known for their corrosion resistance, lightweight nature, and durability, making them suitable alternatives to traditional materials like steel and wood. Aeron Composites Share Price on BOM as of 30 April 2025 is 138.55 INR.

Aeron Composites Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 141.75
  • High: 141.75
  • Low: 138.35
  • Mkt cap: 235Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 202.20
  • 52-wk low: 112.70

Aeron Composites Share Price Chart

Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Aeron Composites Share Price Target Years Aeron Composites Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 January
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 February
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 March
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 April ₹145
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 May ₹152
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 June ₹158
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 July ₹165
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 August ₹172
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 September ₹179
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 October ₹186
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 November ₹194
Aeron Composites Share Price Target 2025 December ₹205

Aeron Composites Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 73.63%
  • FII: 4.9%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 21.47%

Key Factors Affecting Aeron Composites Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Aeron Composites Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

  1. Robust Financial Performance: Aeron Composites has demonstrated strong financial growth, with revenue increasing by 11.34% to ₹202 crore in FY2023-24 and net profit rising by 52.92% to ₹10 crore. This consistent upward trend indicates effective business strategies and market demand.

  2. Successful IPO and Capital Infusion: The company’s IPO in August 2024 was well-received, raising ₹56.1 crore. The funds are being utilized to establish a new manufacturing unit in Mehsana, Gujarat, which is expected to enhance production capacity and support future growth.

  3. Expanding Export Market: Aeron Composites exports to over 30 countries, with export revenue growing by approximately 48% in the first half of FY2024-25. This international presence diversifies revenue streams and reduces dependency on the domestic market.

  4. Diverse Product Portfolio: The company offers a wide range of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) products, including pultruded profiles, moulded gratings, and rods, catering to various industries such as oil & gas, water treatment, and construction. This diversification allows Aeron to tap into multiple market segments.

  5. Strong Return Ratios: Aeron Composites has reported impressive return ratios, with Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) at 30.91% and Return on Equity (ROE) at 27.09% as of February 2024. These figures reflect efficient utilization of capital and profitability, which are attractive indicators for investors.

Risks and Challenges for Aeron Composites Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Aeron Composites Ltd.’s share price target in 2025:

  1. Raw Material Price Volatility: The company relies heavily on raw materials like resins for its Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) products. Fluctuations in the prices of these materials can significantly affect production costs and profit margins.

  2. Capital-Intensive Operations: Aeron Composites’ operations require substantial investments in machinery and equipment. This high capital expenditure can limit financial flexibility and make the company more vulnerable to economic downturns or industry-specific challenges. 

  3. Dependence on Contract Labour: The company’s operations are heavily reliant on contract labour. This dependence can lead to uncertainties related to labour availability, skill levels, and potential labour unrest, which could disrupt operations and impact productivity.

  4. Market Volatility and Liquidity Concerns: Being listed on the NSE SME platform, Aeron Composites may experience lower trading volumes and liquidity compared to mainboard-listed companies. This can lead to increased stock price volatility and may affect investor confidence.

  5. Execution Risks in Expansion Plans: The company plans to establish a new manufacturing unit in Mehsana, Gujarat, using funds raised from its IPO. Delays or cost overruns in this project could impact the anticipated benefits and strain financial resources.

