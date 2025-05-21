AFFLE India Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – AFFLE India Share Price Current Graph
An international enterprise that excels in purchaser intelligence and cellular advertising. It has become a star in advertising in virtual form and marketing areas. The key term “AFFLE India share fee” may be allocated throughout this assessment for search engine optimization capabilities. It is known for its modern solutions and fact-push approach.
AFFLE India Share Price Current Graph
The graph below shows the share price of Affle India Ltd.
AFFLE India Share Price Current Market Overview
The current market overview is as follows-
-
- Open: ₹1,700.40
- High: ₹1,707.20
- Low: ₹1,674.00
- Current Share Price: 1,693.00
- Market Cap: ₹23.84KCr
- P/E Ratio: 62.27
- Dividend Yield: N/A
- 52 Week High: ₹1,884.00
- 52 Week Low: ₹1,060.00
AFFLE India Share Price Financial Projections (2025-2030)
The table beneath is a tabular representation of the financial projections-
|Year
|AFFLE India Share Price Target
|2025
|₹1890
|2026
|₹2234
|2027
|₹2642
|2028
|₹3095
|2029
|₹3598
|2030
|₹4059
Shareholding Pattern For AFFLE India Share Price
- Promoters: 55.02%
- Foreign Institutions: 16.09%
- Retail And Others: 13.58%
- Mutual Funds: 12.81%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 2.50%
Annual Income Statement For AFFLE India Share Price
Most importantly, the annual statement is as follows. The graph is the pictorial representation –
Tabular representation of the annual income statement is as follows-
|(INR)
|2024
|Y/Y CHANGE
|Revenue
|
|22.98%
|Operating expenses
|2.69B
|40.02%
|Net income
|
|28.46%
|Net profit margin
|16.85
|4.46%
|Earnings per share
|
|24.10%
|EBITDA
|
|62.06%
|Effective tax rate
|18.34%
|N/A
Factors Influencing AFFLE India Share Price
- Economic indicators- Factors affecting the overall performance are global and home monetary situations, along with GDP growth, monetary market dispositions and company manufacturing.
- Regulatory environment- Things that can have a big impact are regulatory changes and insurance decisions.
- Market sentiment- Better valuation can be assured by strategic projects and strong monetary valuations.