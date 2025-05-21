An international enterprise that excels in purchaser intelligence and cellular advertising. It has become a star in advertising in virtual form and marketing areas. The key term “AFFLE India share fee” may be allocated throughout this assessment for search engine optimization capabilities. It is known for its modern solutions and fact-push approach.

AFFLE India Share Price Current Graph

The graph below shows the share price of Affle India Ltd.



AFFLE India Share Price Current Market Overview

The current market overview is as follows-

Open: ₹1,700.40 High: ₹1,707.20 Low: ₹1,674.00 Current Share Price: 1,693.00 Market Cap: ₹23.84KCr P/E Ratio: 62.27 Dividend Yield: N/A 52 Week High: ₹1,884.00 52 Week Low: ₹1,060.00



AFFLE India Share Price Financial Projections (2025-2030)

The table beneath is a tabular representation of the financial projections-

Year AFFLE India Share Price Target 2025 ₹1890 2026 ₹2234 2027 ₹2642 2028 ₹3095 2029 ₹3598 2030 ₹4059

Shareholding Pattern For AFFLE India Share Price

Promoters: 55.02%

Foreign Institutions: 16.09%

Retail And Others: 13.58%

Mutual Funds: 12.81%

Other Domestic Institutions: 2.50%

Annual Income Statement For AFFLE India Share Price

Most importantly, the annual statement is as follows. The graph is the pictorial representation –

Tabular representation of the annual income statement is as follows-

(INR) 2024 Y/Y CHANGE Revenue 22.66B 22.98% Operating expenses 2.69B 40.02% Net income 3.82B 28.46% Net profit margin 16.85 4.46% Earnings per share 27.19 24.10% EBITDA 4.83B 62.06% Effective tax rate 18.34% N/A

Factors Influencing AFFLE India Share Price