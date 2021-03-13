After Q3 Earnings, NALCO’s Share Price Increased by 4% Despite the Decline in the Stock Market

Following the release of the company’s Q3 earnings on Monday after market hours, the share price of National Aluminium Co. Ltd. (NALCO) increased by about 4% in Tuesday morning trading. Additionally, the business announced a four4 dividend per share.

NALCO Q3 Results:

The share price of National Aluminium Co. (NALCO) began Tuesday at ₹196.05 on the BSE, up over 2% from the previous close of ₹190.95. Subsequently, the share price of National Aluminium Co. (NALCO) increased to intraday highs of ₹198.30, representing gains of about 4%.

During the quarter ending in December 2024, NALCO’s net profit increased thrice, while its sales increased 39% yearly. Better sales realization, favorable market demand, and efficient cost control were the reasons Nalco gave for this.

In the October–December 2024 quarter, the company’s net profit was an impressive Rs. 1,583 crore, up from Rs. 488 crore in the same quarter the previous year. In Q3 of FY25, NALCO reported a total income of Rs. 4,761 crores, up from Rs. 3,398 crores in Q3 of FY24.

In comparison to the corresponding figures of Rs. 1,044 crores and Rs. 9,570crorese of the previous fiscal year, the net profit and revenue from operations for the nine months ended December 2024 were Rs. 3,24croresre and Rs. 11,520 crores, respectively, signifying a 211% increase in net profit and a 20% increase in revenue from operations.

The corporation’s success depends on increasing product quality, cutting input prices, and improving process efficiency, according to Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NALCO.

The results of the current quarter were principally related to the use of captive coal, improved sales realization in Alumina & Metal, higher Alumina sales volume, and reduced raw material costs.

Singh further underlined that the company’s current focus is on completing expansion projects as soon as possible, such as the planned CPP expansion, Pottangi Mines’ operationalization, the smelter facility’s brownfield expansion, and the 5thStream refinery expansion.

NALCO Dividend Details:

In their meeting on February 10, 2025, the Board of Directors also authorized the payment of the two interim dividend of Rs. 4 per share (80% of the face value of Rs. 5 per share) on the Rs. 918.32 crore paid-up equity share capital for the fiscal year 2024–2025.2.0 NALCO has set Friday, February 14, 2025, as the Record Date for paying eligible shareholders those above second interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

All qualified shareholders whose names are included in the Register of Members as of the Record Date will receive their interim dividend by March 10, 2025.