AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025:- AGI Greenpac Limited, one of India’s biggest glass container makers, specializes in high-quality packaging for sectors like cosmetics, spirits, pharmaceuticals, and food. With seven plants across the country, they are investing ₹230 crore to modernize Telangana furnaces and ₹700 crore to build a new facility in Madhya Pradesh—aimed at boosting capacity by about 25%. AGI Greenpac Share Price on NSE as of 25 June 2025 is 790.30 INR.

AGI Greenpac Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 783.00

High: 805.25

Low: 783.00

Mkt cap: 5.11KCr

P/E ratio: 15.86

Div yield: 0.89%

52-wk high: 1,307.90

52-wk low: 599.10

AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

AGI Greenpac Share Price Target Years AGI Greenpac Share Price Target Months Share Price Target AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 January – AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 February – AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 March – AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 April – AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 May – AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 June ₹850 AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 July ₹900 AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 August ₹950 AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1000 AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1050 AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1100 AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1310

AGI Greenpac Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60.24%

FII: 7.55%

DII: 1.07%

Public: 31.14%

Key Factors Affecting AGI Greenpac Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could shape AGI Greenpac’s share price trajectory by 2025:

1. Robust Profit & Margin Expansion

AGI Greenpac posted a notable 28–35% year‑on‑year increase in net profit throughout FY25, with EBITDA margins sustained around 27–28%—signs of strong operational efficiency and cost control.

2. High Capacity Utilisation & Efficiency Gains

Despite undergoing furnace maintenance, AGI maintained ~93% capacity utilisation and consistently achieved ~95%+ utilisation in Q3FY25—underlining its ability to maximise output and generate solid returns.

3. Premium Product Mix & Sustainable Focus

The company’s focus on high-value glass containers—especially in bespoke segments like perfumery, spirits, pharma, and PET bottles—supports both margin resilience and stronger pricing power.

4. Capacity Expansion and Export Push

AGI Greenpac is investing ~₹700 crore in a new container glass plant in Madhya Pradesh, aiming to boost capacity by 25%. It also opened a Dubai office to explore new export markets—both efforts could support volume and revenue growth.

5. Inorganic Growth via HNG Acquisition

The pending acquisition of HNG is expected to double the company’s volumes and revenues, with management guiding for sustainable margins in the 20–22% range post-integration.

Risks and Challenges for AGI Greenpac Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact AGI Greenpac’s share price trajectory toward 2025:

1. Uncertainty Surrounding HNG Acquisition

The planned acquisition of Hindustan National Glass (HNG) is tied up in legal proceedings. Supreme Court rulings and ongoing Competition Commission reviews add uncertainty around if or when the deal will finalize.

2. Raw Material Price Volatility

AGI depends heavily on inputs like soda ash and silica. Sudden increases in these commodity costs, influenced by international market shifts or supply-side disruptions, could squeeze margins.

3. Near-Full Capacity Constraints

With current operations running near 95% capacity, there’s limited room for organic growth unless the HNG acquisition or new plant expansions materialize. Delays could slow growth momentum.

4. High Debt and Capital Expenditure Needs

AGI has increased its borrowings (~₹350 crore net debt in Q3 FY25) and may require additional equity or loans to fund acquisition or plant expansions. Delay in funding or rising interest rates could increase financial pressure.

5. Litigation Costs & Corporate Governance Concerns

Substantial expenses related to legal disputes and penalties have affected recent financials. For example, the company was fined ₹5 lakh for not disclosing material HNG merger updates. Any further governance lapses could hurt investor confidence.

