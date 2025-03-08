AI Stocks Showdown: Why are AMD and ServiceNow Eclipse Meteoric Rise?

AI Stocks Showdown Why AMD and ServiceNow Outshine Palantir’s Meteoric Rise

Since 2022, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has had an incredible 1,000% increase in value, bringing its market capitalization to $195 billion. Palantir’s low $2.8 billion in sales raises questions about the sustainability of its value, even though its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities have captivated investor excitement. The sharp rise in stock driven by the euphoria around AI contrasts with that of other tech firms with more solid foundations.

Palantir’s value poses a danger for investors looking for long-term stability because it is based more on optimism than actual results. Although AI adoption is a game-changer, not all AI-related businesses are designed to succeed over the long term. Although Palantir’s software solutions for corporate and government clients have room to develop, its revenue base is insufficient to support its market capitalization.

Advanced Micro Devices and ServiceNow offer strong options with strong fundamentals and growth prospects for investors seeking reliable AI investments. With a $158 billion market valuation and a projected price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21, (AMD) participates in the semiconductor sector. Unlike Palantir, AMD’s data center and AI-focused processor breakthroughs have propelled the company’s steady financial success

The Reason AMD Is Unique:

  • Dominance in AI CPUs: AMD is well-positioned for significant development in machine learning and data processing thanks to its AI-driven processors, including the MI300 and MI350 CPUs.
  • Data Center Revenue Boom: AMD has demonstrated its dominance in a high-growth sector with a 69% year-over-year gain in its data center business.
  • Gaining Market Share: AMD’s EPYC chips still threaten Intel’s hegemony in the server industry.
  • Resilience in the Face of Market Volatility: AMD’s diverse portfolio prepares it for long-term profits, even if it has dropped 56% from previous highs.

Because AI applications require more processing power, AMD is an appealing investment due to its ongoing innovation in GPUs and CPUs. A robust AI-driven growth stock is ServiceNow (NOW), a $185 billion business software company. The firm has shown consistent double-digit sales growth, driven by AI-based automation solutions, with a forward P/E ratio of 56.

ServiceNow’s Advantage Over Others:

  • AI-Enhanced Enterprise Solutions: ServiceNow is a crucial partner for big businesses because its AI-powered solutions simplify corporate processes.
  • Growing Market Possibility: The company’s addressable market is anticipated to increase from $200 billion in 2024 to $275 billion in 2026.
  • New Business Driven by Pro Plus AI: recent software releases boosted by AI have facilitated record-breaking new client transactions.
  • High Growth in Subscription Revenue: ServiceNow’s robust recurring business strategy is demonstrated by a 21% year-over-year rise in subscription revenue.

ServiceNow’s place in the market guarantees its relevance and future development as AI revolutionizes corporate workflows. Even though Palantir’s stock boom has garnered much attention, its high valuation raises questions about its long-term viability. AMD and ServiceNow, on the other hand, provide investors with more concrete growth prospects backed by robust revenue production and obvious market potential driven by AI. These two businesses could be more advantageous options for investors seeking long-term returns in the AI space.

