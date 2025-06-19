Share Market Update – Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025:-Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Delhi, is one of India’s leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs). It operates 12 formulation plants and two API facilities with over 10,000 employees, supplying more than 4,000 commercialized products in over 60 dosage forms. The company has achieved EU-GMP certifications for its Haridwar sites and is stepping into the global market with a ₹1,760 crore CDMO contract for Europe, expected to start commercial supplies by 2027. Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price on NSE as of 19 June 2025 is 550.35 INR.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 562.00

High: 562.00

Low: 550.35

Mkt cap: 8.48KCr

P/E ratio: 24.35

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1,175.90

52-wk low: 405.00

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Chart

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Years Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 January – Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 February – Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 March – Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 April – Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 May – Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 June ₹600 Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 July ₹700 Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 August ₹800 Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 September ₹900 Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1000 Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1100 Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1200

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 75.26%

FII: 5.77%

DII: 7.4%

Public: 11.58%

Key Factors Affecting Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could significantly influence the growth of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals’ share price target by 2025:

1. Expansion in Sterile and Lyophilized Drug Manufacturing

Akums recently commissioned a cutting-edge sterile facility with lyophilization (freeze-dried injectables) capability—poised to tap into a growing global market projected to reach $5 billion by 2030. This expansion strengthens its presence in high-value injectable and vials segments.

2. Entry into Regulated European Markets

The company has achieved EU GMP certifications and submitted dossiers in Europe. It also signed a ₹1,760 crore CDMO contract to supply oral liquids from 2027 to 2032, positioning it well in higher-margin regulated markets.

3. Leadership in India’s CDMO Space with Scale & Integration

As India’s largest CDMO by value (~30% market share), Akums operates 12 facilities producing 4,100+ formulations across 60+ dosage forms. It also has strong backward integration into APIs and formulations, serving over 1,500 clients.

4. Robust R&D and Product Diversification

Akums invests significantly in R&D, employing over 400 scientists across four specialized centers. They focus on platforms like injectables, modified release systems, nutraceuticals, and topical therapeutics—enabling faster market approvals and innovation.

5. Clear High-Growth Financial Target

Aiming to grow from ~₹4,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore turnover by 2028 (12–15% CAGR), driven by scaling API, injectable, and regulated market exports. This clarity makes the growth journey measurable and more credible.

Risks and Challenges for Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals’ share price target for 2025:

1. Regulatory Compliance in Domestic and Global Markets

Akums operates in a highly regulated industry. Any delay in regulatory approvals or non-compliance with norms (like EU-GMP, USFDA, or India’s revised Schedule M) can disrupt exports, delay product launches, or lead to plant shutdowns.

2. Execution Risk in New Facilities and Contracts

The company is expanding into injectables and exports, including a major ₹1,760 crore contract for European markets. Delays, quality issues, or underperformance in fulfilling these contracts can hurt credibility and financial projections.

3. High Client Concentration in CDMO Business

A large portion of Akums’ revenue comes from a few major clients. If any major client reduces orders or shifts to another manufacturer, it could affect the company’s revenue and profitability significantly.

4. Pricing Pressure and Generic Competition

As a contract manufacturer, Akums operates in a competitive market with thin margins. Increasing competition in generics and cost-cutting by pharma clients may limit its pricing power.

5. Raw Material and API Cost Volatility

Despite some backward integration, Akums still depends on external sources for certain raw materials and APIs. Fluctuations in input costs, especially if imports from China are disrupted, could affect margins.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Ramsons Projects Share Price Target 2025