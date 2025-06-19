Share Market Update – Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025:-Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Delhi, is one of India’s leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs). It operates 12 formulation plants and two API facilities with over 10,000 employees, supplying more than 4,000 commercialized products in over 60 dosage forms. The company has achieved EU-GMP certifications for its Haridwar sites and is stepping into the global market with a ₹1,760 crore CDMO contract for Europe, expected to start commercial supplies by 2027. Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price on NSE as of 19 June 2025 is 550.35 INR.
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 562.00
- High: 562.00
- Low: 550.35
- Mkt cap: 8.48KCr
- P/E ratio: 24.35
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 1,175.90
- 52-wk low: 405.00
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Chart
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Years
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹600
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹700
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹800
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹900
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹1000
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹1100
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1200
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 75.26%
- FII: 5.77%
- DII: 7.4%
- Public: 11.58%
Key Factors Affecting Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Growth
Here are five key factors that could significantly influence the growth of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals’ share price target by 2025:
1. Expansion in Sterile and Lyophilized Drug Manufacturing
Akums recently commissioned a cutting-edge sterile facility with lyophilization (freeze-dried injectables) capability—poised to tap into a growing global market projected to reach $5 billion by 2030. This expansion strengthens its presence in high-value injectable and vials segments.
2. Entry into Regulated European Markets
The company has achieved EU GMP certifications and submitted dossiers in Europe. It also signed a ₹1,760 crore CDMO contract to supply oral liquids from 2027 to 2032, positioning it well in higher-margin regulated markets.
3. Leadership in India’s CDMO Space with Scale & Integration
As India’s largest CDMO by value (~30% market share), Akums operates 12 facilities producing 4,100+ formulations across 60+ dosage forms. It also has strong backward integration into APIs and formulations, serving over 1,500 clients.
4. Robust R&D and Product Diversification
Akums invests significantly in R&D, employing over 400 scientists across four specialized centers. They focus on platforms like injectables, modified release systems, nutraceuticals, and topical therapeutics—enabling faster market approvals and innovation.
5. Clear High-Growth Financial Target
Aiming to grow from ~₹4,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore turnover by 2028 (12–15% CAGR), driven by scaling API, injectable, and regulated market exports. This clarity makes the growth journey measurable and more credible.
Risks and Challenges for Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price
Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals’ share price target for 2025:
1. Regulatory Compliance in Domestic and Global Markets
Akums operates in a highly regulated industry. Any delay in regulatory approvals or non-compliance with norms (like EU-GMP, USFDA, or India’s revised Schedule M) can disrupt exports, delay product launches, or lead to plant shutdowns.
2. Execution Risk in New Facilities and Contracts
The company is expanding into injectables and exports, including a major ₹1,760 crore contract for European markets. Delays, quality issues, or underperformance in fulfilling these contracts can hurt credibility and financial projections.
3. High Client Concentration in CDMO Business
A large portion of Akums’ revenue comes from a few major clients. If any major client reduces orders or shifts to another manufacturer, it could affect the company’s revenue and profitability significantly.
4. Pricing Pressure and Generic Competition
As a contract manufacturer, Akums operates in a competitive market with thin margins. Increasing competition in generics and cost-cutting by pharma clients may limit its pricing power.
5. Raw Material and API Cost Volatility
Despite some backward integration, Akums still depends on external sources for certain raw materials and APIs. Fluctuations in input costs, especially if imports from China are disrupted, could affect margins.
