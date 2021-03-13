Alert: Severe Weather Incoming; Inland Northwest Faces Strong Storms and Gusty Winds

A powerful storm system is set to impact the Inland Northwest, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, and potential flooding from Monday afternoon through Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued alerts for the region, warning of gusts up to 50 mph, hazardous driving conditions, and possible power outages.

What to Expect

Monday Afternoon & Evening: A fast-moving storm system will bring heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms to parts of Washington and northern Idaho .

A fast-moving storm system will bring to parts of . Tuesday Morning & Afternoon: Strong southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph , with gusts reaching 50 mph , could lead to downed trees, power lines, and dangerous travel conditions .

Strong , with gusts reaching , could lead to . Flood Warnings: Areas prone to flooding, especially in low-lying regions and near rivers, should prepare for rising water levels.

Regional Impact

Spokane, WA: Wind gusts up to 50 mph could cause power outages and tree damage . Expect morning rain and possible snow showers , with conditions improving late Tuesday.

Wind gusts could cause . Expect , with conditions improving late Tuesday. Pullman, WA: Heavy rain, combined with melting snow , is increasing the risk of localized flooding .

Heavy rain, combined with , is increasing the risk of . Walla Walla, WA: Thunderstorms and strong winds could lead to hazardous driving conditions on highways and major roads.

How to Stay Safe

Secure Outdoor Items: High winds can turn loose objects into projectiles —secure patio furniture, trash bins, and decorations.

High winds can turn —secure patio furniture, trash bins, and decorations. Prepare for Power Outages: Charge phones and electronics , and have flashlights, extra batteries, and emergency supplies ready.

Charge , and have ready. Drive Cautiously: Reduced visibility, wet roads, and strong gusts can make highway travel dangerous —avoid unnecessary trips.

Reduced visibility, wet roads, and strong gusts can make —avoid unnecessary trips. Stay Informed: Follow updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency agencies.

Looking Ahead

The storm is expected to weaken by late Tuesday, with calmer conditions returning midweek. However, another weather system may develop later in the week, so residents should stay alert for potential updates.

For the latest forecasts and emergency alerts, check with the National Weather Service and local news stations.