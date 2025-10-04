Share Market Update – Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025

Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025: Alldigi Tech is a dynamic player in India’s IT and BPO services sector, known for offering solutions in customer and employee experience management. The company serves clients both in India and internationally, helping businesses streamline operations and improve service quality. With a growing presence in global markets and a focus on innovation, Alldigi Tech has caught the attention of investors looking for steady growth in the tech services space. Alldigi Tech Share Price on NSE as of 4 October 2025 is 917.40 INR.

Alldigi Tech Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 915.50

High: 955.00

Low: 909.00

Mkt cap: 1.40KCr

P/E ratio: 21.10

Div yield: 4.91%

52-wk high: 1,147.90

52-wk low: 811.05

Alldigi Tech Share Price Chart

Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Alldigi Tech Share Price Target Years Alldigi Tech Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 January – Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 February – Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 March – Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 April – Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 May – Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 June – Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 July – Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 August – Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 September – Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 October ₹960 Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1000 Alldigi Tech Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1150

Alldigi Tech Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 73.39%

FII: 1.33%

DII: 1.36%

Public: 23.92%

Key Factors Affecting Alldigi Tech Share Price Growth

​Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Alldigi Tech and its share price by 2025:

1. Financial Performance and Profitability Trends

Alldigi Tech reported a significant decline in net profit for Q1 FY26, dropping 53.4% year-over-year to ₹14.89 crore, despite an 11.3% increase in revenue to ₹143.9 crore. This downturn in profitability, coupled with a decrease in operating cash flow, may raise concerns among investors about the company’s ability to maintain robust earnings growth.

2. International Expansion and Revenue Composition

The company’s international revenue mix increased to 66.2% in Q1 FY26, up from 62.0% in the same quarter the previous year. This shift indicates a growing reliance on global markets, which could provide growth opportunities. However, it also exposes the company to geopolitical and currency risks, which investors should monitor closely.

3. Dividend Policy and Investor Sentiment

Alldigi Tech has maintained a healthy dividend payout ratio of 84% and offers a dividend yield of approximately 3.28%. While this is attractive to income-focused investors, the recent decline in net profit margins and the absence of domestic mutual fund investments suggest a cautious outlook among institutional investors.

4. Valuation and Market Performance

As of October 2025, Alldigi Tech’s stock is trading at around ₹933.65, with a 52-week high of ₹1,148.70 and a low of ₹816.65. Despite a 15.85% decline over the past year, the stock’s valuation remains relatively high compared to its peers, which may impact its attractiveness to value investors.

5. Analyst Coverage and Forecasts

Currently, there is insufficient analyst coverage to provide reliable forecasts for Alldigi Tech’s future earnings and revenue growth. This lack of consensus can lead to increased volatility in the stock price, as investors may react more strongly to quarterly results and company announcements

Risks and Challenges for Alldigi Tech Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Alldigi Tech and its share price by 2025:

1. Declining Profitability and Cash Flow Concerns

In Q1 FY26, Alldigi Tech reported a 53.4% year-over-year decline in net profit to ₹14.89 crore, despite an 11.3% increase in revenue. Additionally, operating cash flow decreased by 47.9% year-over-year, raising concerns about the sustainability of its profit margins and operational efficiency.

2. High Valuation Relative to Earnings

The company’s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 16.75, which is relatively high compared to industry peers. This elevated valuation may deter value-conscious investors, especially if earnings growth does not meet expectations.

3. Volatility in Stock Performance

Alldigi Tech’s stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 15.85% decline over the past year. Such fluctuations can be unsettling for investors and may indicate underlying market concerns or investor sentiment shifts.

4. Intense Competition in the IT Services Sector

Operating in the highly competitive IT services sector, Alldigi Tech faces pressure from both established players and emerging startups. This competition can impact market share, pricing power, and profitability, potentially affecting the company’s growth prospects.

5. Geopolitical and Currency Exchange Risks

With a significant portion of revenue derived from international markets, Alldigi Tech is exposed to geopolitical tensions and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Such external factors can affect revenue stability and profitability, particularly in volatile global markets.

