Alok Industries Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Spark a Turnaround?
Alok Industries (NSE: ALOKINDS) is trading near ₹21.89, drifting slightly lower today. After a strong rebound off the ₹14–₹15 lows, technical indicators indicate mixed momentum. If the stock holds above ₹21.40–₹21.60, it could aim for ₹26–₹28 by end‑2025. A breakdown below ₹21.20 would threaten the optimistic scenario.
1. Technical Snapshot (July 9, 2025)
-
Price: ₹21.89 (–1.36%)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹14.01 – ₹29.79
-
RSI (14): ~57 – bullish neutral
-
MACD: +0.31 – positive crossover bull signal
-
Stochastic RSI: ~22 – oversold bounce underway
-
Moving Averages: Price trading above 50‑day (
₹20.80) and 200‑day (₹20.08) SMAs—buy alignment
Overall technicals lean bullish but lack strong momentum—suggesting potential rally if key support holds.
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zone: ₹21.36–₹21.60 (pivot & SMA buffer)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹22.46–₹22.77 (pivot R2–R3)
-
Target Zones:
-
Base‑case: ₹26 (20% upside)
-
Bull‑case: ₹28 — if momentum and setup strengthen
-
-
Bear‑case Risk: Breakdown under ₹21.20 targets ₹18–₹19
3. Price Target Outlook Through 2025
-
Base-case: ₹26 — aligns with measured move from current pivot range
-
Bull-case: ₹28 — achievable if technical setup holds and sector sentiment improves
-
Bear-case: ₹18–₹19 — triggered by a break below crucial support and loss of momentum
4. Risks & Technical Watchpoints
-
Neutral Oscillators: RSI and Stochastic RSI are neutral and may require stronger volume to confirm reversal. MACD remains positive but modest, lacking strength to propel rapid move
-
Pivot Breakdown Risk: Falling below ₹21.20 pivot could negate bullish case and drag price lower.
-
Macro/sector sensitivity: Textile sector volatility or raw material cost pressure may impact trend.
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹21.60–₹21.80 (near support pivot)
-
Stop‑Loss: ₹21.10 (below pivot)
-
Targets:
-
₹26 (initial)
-
₹28 (stretch)
-
-
Confirmation Tip: Watch for MACD crossover and breakout from ₹22.50–₹23.00 resistance zone with strong volume.