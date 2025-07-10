Alok Industries Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Spark a Turnaround?

Alok Industries Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Spark a Turnaround?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Alok Industries (NSE: ALOKINDS) is trading near ₹21.89, drifting slightly lower today. After a strong rebound off the ₹14–₹15 lows, technical indicators indicate mixed momentum. If the stock holds above ₹21.40–₹21.60, it could aim for ₹26–₹28 by end‑2025. A breakdown below ₹21.20 would threaten the optimistic scenario.

1. Technical Snapshot (July 9, 2025)

  • Price: ₹21.89 (–1.36%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹14.01 – ₹29.79

  • RSI (14): ~57 – bullish neutral

  • MACD: +0.31 – positive crossover bull signal 

  • Stochastic RSI: ~22 – oversold bounce underway

  • Moving Averages: Price trading above 50‑day (₹20.80) and 200‑day (₹20.08) SMAs—buy alignment

Alok industries Share Price Chart

Overall technicals lean bullish but lack strong momentum—suggesting potential rally if key support holds.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Zone: ₹21.36–₹21.60 (pivot & SMA buffer)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹22.46–₹22.77 (pivot R2–R3)

  • Target Zones:

    • Base‑case: ₹26 (20% upside)

    • Bull‑case: ₹28 — if momentum and setup strengthen

  • Bear‑case Risk: Breakdown under ₹21.20 targets ₹18–₹19

3. Price Target Outlook Through 2025

  • Base-case: ₹26 — aligns with measured move from current pivot range

  • Bull-case: ₹28 — achievable if technical setup holds and sector sentiment improves

  • Bear-case: ₹18–₹19 — triggered by a break below crucial support and loss of momentum

4. Risks & Technical Watchpoints

  • Neutral Oscillators: RSI and Stochastic RSI are neutral and may require stronger volume to confirm reversal. MACD remains positive but modest, lacking strength to propel rapid move

  • Pivot Breakdown Risk: Falling below ₹21.20 pivot could negate bullish case and drag price lower.

  • Macro/sector sensitivity: Textile sector volatility or raw material cost pressure may impact trend.

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹21.60–₹21.80 (near support pivot)

  • Stop‑Loss: ₹21.10 (below pivot)

  • Targets:

    1. ₹26 (initial)

    2. ₹28 (stretch)

  • Confirmation Tip: Watch for MACD crossover and breakout from ₹22.50–₹23.00 resistance zone with strong volume.

