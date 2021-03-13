Alphabet’s Stock Increases Due to Possible Apple Integration

Following hints that Apple would soon include Google’s Gemini AI into its Apple Intelligence capabilities, Alphabet shares increased by 2%. According to reports, this advancement might improve Siri’s functionality by sending queries to ChatGPT and providing more relevant answers.

During WWDC24, Apple software chief Craig Federighi alluded to the potential expansion of Siri’s AI capabilities, including with Google Gemini, according to 9to5Mac. Code in the iOS 18.4 beta version that offers choices for “Google” and “OpenAI” as third-party models under Apple Intelligence was recently leaked, as Aaron Perris discovered.

The code modification implies that Google’s Gemini AI may soon be integrated into Apple devices, even though the integration is not yet confirmed for the iOS 18.4 release. This may happen with the release of iOS 19 or in a later iOS 18 upgrade. In iOS 19, Apple is also expected to release its sophisticated conversational Siri model.

Google has shown new Gemini 2.0 models, an advanced reasoning model that may debut on the iPhone—more precisely, on the most current versions, the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16/16 Pro, and iPhone 16e.

Alphabet’s ongoing innovation in AI technology is shown by the possible partnership between Apple and Alphabet, representing a big step in integrating AI for mobile devices. The little increase in Alphabet’s stock price suggests that investors react cautiously to the news.

According to a Bloomberg story, Alphabet secured a multibillion-dollar Salesforce cloud agreement. Alphabet’s stock may benefit from this news as well.