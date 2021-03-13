Share Market Update – Amber Share Price Target 2025

Amber Share Price Target 2025:- Amber Enterprises, a leading player in the air conditioning and components manufacturing industry, is expected to see steady growth in its share price by 2025. Factors such as rising demand for ACs, strong partnerships with major brands, and government initiatives supporting domestic manufacturing can drive its growth. Amber Share Price on NSE as of 27 February 2025 is 5,943.75 INR.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 6,030.00

High: 6,150.00

Low: 5,850.00

Mkt cap: 20.06KCr

P/E ratio: 90.35

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 8,177.00

52-wk low: 2,992.50

Amber Share Price Chart

Amber Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Amber Share Price Target Years Amber Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Amber Share Price Target 2025 January – Amber Share Price Target 2025 February ₹6150 Amber Share Price Target 2025 March ₹6300 Amber Share Price Target 2025 April ₹6500 Amber Share Price Target 2025 May ₹6700 Amber Share Price Target 2025 June ₹6900 Amber Share Price Target 2025 July ₹7100 Amber Share Price Target 2025 August ₹7300 Amber Share Price Target 2025 September ₹7500 Amber Share Price Target 2025 October ₹7700 Amber Share Price Target 2025 November ₹7900 Amber Share Price Target 2025 December ₹8180

Amber Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 39.72%

FII: 28.56%

DII: 19.11%

Public: 12.61%

Key Factors Affecting Amber Share Price Growth

Rising Demand for ACs & Cooling Products – As the climate warms and disposable income rises, demand for air conditioners and cooling solutions is expected to grow, benefiting Amber Enterprises.

Government Policies & PLI Scheme – Support from the Indian government, including the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, can boost local manufacturing and enhance Amber’s growth.

Expansion & New Client Acquisitions – The company’s ability to expand its customer base and enter new markets will play a crucial role in revenue growth.

Raw Material Cost & Supply Chain Efficiency – The cost of essential components like compressors and electronic chips, along with smooth supply chain management, will impact profitability.

Technological Advancements & Innovation – Adoption of energy-efficient and smart cooling technologies will help Amber stay competitive and capture market demand.

Risks and Challenges for Amber Share Price

Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising costs of essential components like compressors, copper, and electronic chips can impact profit margins.

Intense Market Competition – Strong competition from domestic and international players may affect market share and pricing power.

Dependence on Consumer Demand – A slowdown in consumer spending or weak demand for cooling products can impact sales and revenue growth.

Supply Chain Disruptions – Any disruptions in global or local supply chains can delay production and increase costs.

Regulatory & Environmental Policies – Stricter government regulations on energy efficiency and emissions may require additional investment in R&D and compliance, affecting profitability.

