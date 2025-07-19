Ambuja Cement Share Price Target 2025: Will the Stock Cement a New High?

Ambuja Cements, a flagship company under the Adani Group, is showing strength near ₹600. With the stock hovering close to breakout levels, investors are wondering — can Ambuja Cement hit ₹700 or more by 2025? Let’s dive into the latest technical analysis, forecasts, and expert insights.

About Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cements is among India’s leading cement producers, known for sustainability initiatives and strong infrastructure backing from the Adani Group.

Current Market Price: ₹596.70 (NSE: AMBUJACEM)

Market Cap: ~₹1.47 lakh crore

52-Week Range: ₹453 – ₹695

Dividend Yield: ~0.34%

Latest Profit Growth: Over ₹4,167 crore PAT in Q4

Promoter Holding: Adani Group with significant strategic control

Technical Analysis at a Glance

Indicator Current Signal RSI (14-Day) ~70 (Overbought) MACD Bullish 50-Day Moving Avg ₹565 (Support) 200-Day Moving Avg ₹545 (Long-term Support)

Short-Term Trend: Slightly overbought, cautious near ₹600

Medium-Term Trend: Bullish above ₹610

Long-Term Outlook: Strong if ₹695-₹700 is surpassed

Key Support & Resistance Levels

Support Zones: ₹580 – ₹590

Immediate Resistance: ₹610 – ₹635

Major Resistance: ₹695 – ₹700 (52-week high)

Breakout Target: Above ₹700, aiming for ₹840

Ambuja Cement Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Price Range Expected Upside Short-Term ₹610 – ₹635 ~3% – 6% Medium-Term ₹695 – ₹700 ~16% Long-Term ₹700 – ₹840 ~17% – 40%

Average Analyst Target: ₹663

Broker Recommendations: Nuvama suggests ₹694

WalletInvestor 2025 Projection: ₹700 – ₹840 range

Suggested Trading Strategy

Buy Range: ₹590 – ₹600

Breakout Trigger: Sustained close above ₹610

Profit Booking: ₹635 → ₹695 → ₹840

Stop-Loss: ₹580

Risks to Watch

RSI overbought at ~70 — a short-term pullback is possible

Global cement demand slowdown

Rising raw material costs could pressure margins

Summary

Current Price ₹596.70 Support Levels ₹580 – ₹590 Resistance Levels ₹610 → ₹635 → ₹700 2025 Target Range ₹700 – ₹840 Outlook Medium-Term Bullish Risk Moderate

Ambuja Cement is poised for growth, especially if it breaks above ₹610 with strong volume. The stock has the potential to touch ₹700 by 2025, with an extended target of ₹840 if bullish momentum continues.