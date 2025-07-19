Ambuja Cement Share Price Target 2025: Will the Stock Cement a New High?

Ambuja Cements, a flagship company under the Adani Group, is showing strength near ₹600. With the stock hovering close to breakout levels, investors are wondering — can Ambuja Cement hit ₹700 or more by 2025? Let’s dive into the latest technical analysis, forecasts, and expert insights.

About Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cements is among India’s leading cement producers, known for sustainability initiatives and strong infrastructure backing from the Adani Group.

  • Current Market Price: ₹596.70 (NSE: AMBUJACEM)

  • Market Cap: ~₹1.47 lakh crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹453 – ₹695

  • Dividend Yield: ~0.34%

  • Latest Profit Growth: Over ₹4,167 crore PAT in Q4

  • Promoter Holding: Adani Group with significant strategic control

Ambuja Cement Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis at a Glance

Indicator Current Signal
RSI (14-Day) ~70 (Overbought)
MACD Bullish
50-Day Moving Avg ₹565 (Support)
200-Day Moving Avg ₹545 (Long-term Support)

  • Short-Term Trend: Slightly overbought, cautious near ₹600

  • Medium-Term Trend: Bullish above ₹610

  • Long-Term Outlook: Strong if ₹695-₹700 is surpassed

Key Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Zones: ₹580 – ₹590

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹610 – ₹635

  • Major Resistance: ₹695 – ₹700 (52-week high)

  • Breakout Target: Above ₹700, aiming for ₹840

Ambuja Cement Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Price Range Expected Upside
Short-Term ₹610 – ₹635 ~3% – 6%
Medium-Term ₹695 – ₹700 ~16%
Long-Term ₹700 – ₹840 ~17% – 40%

  • Average Analyst Target: ₹663

  • Broker Recommendations: Nuvama suggests ₹694

  • WalletInvestor 2025 Projection: ₹700 – ₹840 range

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Buy Range: ₹590 – ₹600

  • Breakout Trigger: Sustained close above ₹610

  • Profit Booking: ₹635 → ₹695 → ₹840

  • Stop-Loss: ₹580

Risks to Watch

  • RSI overbought at ~70 — a short-term pullback is possible

  • Global cement demand slowdown

  • Rising raw material costs could pressure margins

Summary

Current Price ₹596.70
Support Levels ₹580 – ₹590
Resistance Levels ₹610 → ₹635 → ₹700
2025 Target Range ₹700 – ₹840
Outlook Medium-Term Bullish
Risk Moderate

Ambuja Cement is poised for growth, especially if it breaks above ₹610 with strong volume. The stock has the potential to touch ₹700 by 2025, with an extended target of ₹840 if bullish momentum continues.

