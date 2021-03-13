Stock Market Update – Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025

Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025:- Amgen’s stock price prediction for 2025 depends on the success of its drug pipeline, biosimilar growth, and strong sales from existing medications. Analysts expect moderate to strong performance, driven by new drug approvals and strategic acquisitions. Amgen Stock Price on NASDAQ as of 2 March 2025 is 308.06 USD.

Amgen Inc: Current Market Overview

Open: 308.51

High: 311.00

Low: 303.10

Mkt cap: 16.56KCr

P/E ratio: 40.75

Div yield: 3.09%

52-wk high: 346.85

52-wk low: 253.30

Amgen Stock Price Chart

Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025

Amgen Stock Price Prediction Years Amgen Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 January – Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 February – Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 March USD 315 Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 April USD 320 Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 May USD 325 Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 June USD 330 Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 July USD 335 Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 August USD 340 Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 September USD 345 Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 October USD 350 Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 November USD 355 Amgen Stock Price Prediction 2025 December USD 360

Key Factors Affecting Amgen Stock Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence Amgen’s stock price target for 2025:

New Drug Approvals & Pipeline Development – The success of Amgen’s new drugs and ongoing clinical trials will play a major role in driving revenue growth. Biosimilar Expansion – Increasing market share in the biosimilar segment can provide new revenue streams and help offset competition from generics. Mergers & Acquisitions – Strategic acquisitions and partnerships in the biotech sector can enhance Amgen’s product portfolio and boost long-term growth. Revenue from Existing Blockbuster Drugs – Continued strong sales from key drugs like Enbrel, Otezla, and Prolia will be critical for maintaining profitability. Regulatory & Market Conditions – Favorable FDA approvals, patent protections, and global market expansions will impact Amgen’s financial performance and stock price.

Risks and Challenges for Amgen Stock Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Amgen’s stock price target for 2025:

Patent Expirations & Generic Competition – Loss of exclusivity for key drugs could lead to revenue declines as generic and biosimilar alternatives enter the market. Regulatory & FDA Challenges – Delays in drug approvals, stricter regulations, or unexpected trial results could impact Amgen’s pipeline growth and market value. Pricing Pressure & Healthcare Policies – Government policies, insurance company negotiations, and drug pricing reforms may reduce profit margins and affect revenue. Research & Development (R&D) Risks – High investment in drug development comes with risks of failure in clinical trials, which could affect investor confidence. Economic & Market Volatility – A weak economy, changing interest rates, or stock market fluctuations could impact investor sentiment and Amgen’s stock performance.

