Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Anant Raj Limited is a real estate company that mainly deals with development and construction companies in India and it mostly operates from New Delhi. Currently, the company undertakes residential, commercial, and hospitality projects that offer quality and creativity in real estate development. Some of the projects they have dealt with include ultra-luxury residential estates and commercial & industrial estates.

Anant Raj Limited is well known for its architectural services, project management services, and product quality. The company is committed to providing architectural excellence and timely project delivery.

Anant Raj Share Price: Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 582.00

Today’s High: 582.75

Today’s Low: 562.15

Market Capital: 19.68KCr

P/E: 46.02

Dividend Yield: N/A

52 Week High: 947.90

52 Week Low: 319.15

Anant Raj Share Price Current Graph

Anant Raj Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

The following information shows the data for upcoming years regarding Anant Raj Limited’s share target price. The data is calculated based on market valuation, industrial trends, and professionals’ expectations.

S. No. Share Price Target Years Target Share Value 2025 950 2026 1175 2027 1330 2028 1545 2029 1790 2030 2085

Shareholding Pattern For Anant Raj

Promoters: 60.16%

Retail & Others: 20.39%

Foreign Institutions: 12.88%

Mutual Funds: 4.95%

Other Domestic Institutions: 1.62%

Anant Raj Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income for Anant Raj Limited.

Detailed information regarding the annual income statement is given below.

Particulars 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 20.60B 38.88% Operating Expenses 1.16B 32.48% Net Income 4.26B 63.10% Net Profit Margin 20.66 17.45% Earning Per Share 12.43 N/A EBITDA 4.92B 47.29% Effective Tax Rate 13.94% N/A

Challenges For Anant Raj Limited Share Price

Market Conditions

It could be expected that changes in the overall level of the market and Real Estate Sector affect shares.

Economic Factors

Fluctuations in the general business environment, such as economic downturns and changes in interest rates and inflation, will impact the overall business regarding the real estate market, the company’s performance and share price.

Regulatory Changes

Amendments in real estate laws and rules and revolutions in governmental policies may affect operations and revenues.

Financial Performance

The earnings reports are of great importance, as well as revenue growth and profitability. Lack of financial profitability in business leads to a reduction in the value of shares.

Project Execution

Failure or delay in the execution of real estate projects implies the dampening of investors’ confidence and share value.