Anantraj Share Price Target 2025:- Anant Raj’s share price target for 2025 will be influenced by growth in the real estate sector, government policies, and expanding projects in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Lower interest rates and strong project execution can further boost its performance. Anantraj Share Price on NSE as of 12 February 2025 is 580.05 INR.

Anant Raj Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 583.75

High: 587.55

Low: 551.55

Mkt cap: 19.83KCr

P/E ratio: 50.66

Div yield: 0.13%

52-wk high: 947.90

52-wk low: 281.00

Anantraj Share Price Chart

Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Anantraj Share Price Target Years Anantraj Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 January ₹598 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 February ₹630 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 March ₹660 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 April ₹700 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 May ₹740 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 June ₹770 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 July ₹700 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 August ₹830 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 September ₹860 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 October ₹890 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 November ₹920 Anantraj Share Price Target 2025 December ₹950

Anantraj Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60%

FII: 13.07%

DII: 6.71%

Public: 20.22%

Key Factors Affecting Anantraj Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors affecting Anant Raj’s share price target for 2025:

Real Estate Market Growth: Rising demand for residential, commercial, and industrial real estate will drive the company’s revenue and expansion. Government Policies and Infrastructure Development: Supportive policies, including affordable housing schemes and urban infrastructure projects, can boost growth. Expansion in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities: Increasing focus on real estate development in smaller cities can open new revenue streams. Interest Rate Trends: Lower interest rates can encourage homebuyers and investors, positively impacting property sales and demand. Strong Project Execution and Delivery: Timely completion of projects enhances customer trust and helps in maintaining steady cash flows. Foreign and Institutional Investments: Increased foreign and institutional investments in Indian real estate can boost valuations and investor confidence in Anant Raj.

Risks and Challenges for Anantraj Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Anant Raj’s share price target in 2025:

Real Estate Market Slowdown: Economic downturns or weak demand in the real estate sector can impact sales and revenue growth. Regulatory and Legal Challenges: Changes in real estate regulations, land acquisition issues, or delays in project approvals can affect business operations. Rising Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can reduce homebuyer affordability and investor demand, impacting property sales. Construction Cost Inflation: Increasing costs of raw materials, labor, and logistics can put pressure on profit margins. Liquidity and Debt Management: High debt levels or cash flow constraints may create financial risks, affecting expansion and profitability.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Coforge Share Price Target 2025