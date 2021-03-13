Share Market Update – Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025

Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025:- Andhra Petrochemical’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like demand for petrochemical products, raw material prices, and industry growth. If the company benefits from strong demand in sectors like plastics and textiles, along with stable crude oil prices, it could see positive movement. Andhra Petrochemical Share Price on NSE as of 25 February 2025 is 56.80 INR.

Andhra Petrochemical Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 57.95

High: 57.95

Low: 56.27

Mkt cap: 482.64Cr

P/E ratio: 11.73

Div yield: 3.52%

52-wk high: 126.90

52-wk low: 51.00

Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Chart

Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target Years Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 January – Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 February ₹60 Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 March ₹70 Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 April ₹80 Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 May ₹90 Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 June ₹100 Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 July ₹110 Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 August ₹120 Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 September ₹130 Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 October ₹140 Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 November ₹150 Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Target 2025 December ₹160

Andhra Petrochemical Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 45.04%

FII: 0.95%

DII: 0.02%

Public: 53.98%

Key Factors Affecting Andhra Petrochemical Share Price Growth

Demand for Petrochemical Products – Growth in industries like plastics, textiles, and automotive will drive demand for Andhra Petrochemical’s products, boosting revenue.

Raw Material Prices – Fluctuations in crude oil and feedstock prices impact production costs and profit margins, influencing the company’s stock performance.

Government Policies – Supportive policies, tax benefits, and regulations in the petrochemical sector can provide growth opportunities.

Capacity Expansion & Technological Upgrades – Investments in expanding production capacity and adopting advanced technologies can enhance efficiency and profitability.

Global & Domestic Market Trends – Economic conditions, international trade, and competition from global players will affect pricing, demand, and overall market position.

Risks and Challenges for Andhra Petrochemical Share Price

Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in crude oil and feedstock prices can impact production costs and profit margins.

Regulatory & Environmental Compliance – Strict government regulations on pollution control and sustainability may lead to higher operational costs.

Market Competition – Increasing competition from domestic and international petrochemical players can put pressure on pricing and market share.

Economic Slowdown – A slowdown in key industries like plastics, textiles, and automotive can reduce demand for petrochemical products.

Global Trade & Supply Chain Disruptions – Import-export restrictions, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain challenges can impact raw material availability and pricing.

Read Also:- Stock Market Update – AMAT Stock Price Prediction 2025