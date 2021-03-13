Angel One Share Price Target 2025:- Angel One’s share price target for 2025 depends on several key factors, including regulatory changes, market conditions, and technological advancements. SEBI’s stricter rules on derivatives trading may impact revenue, but the company’s strong digital presence and customer base could support growth. Security challenges, like the recent AWS breach, highlight risks that could affect investor confidence. Angel One Share Price on NSE as of 3 March 2025 is 1,996.70 INR.

Angel One Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2,169.00

High: 2,199.45

Low: 1,952.25

Mkt cap: 18.08KCr

P/E ratio: 13.50

Div yield: 1.10%

52-wk high: 3,503.15

52-wk low: 1,952.25

Angel One Share Price Chart

Angel One Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Angel One Share Price Target Years Angel One Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Angel One Share Price Target 2025 January – Angel One Share Price Target 2025 February – Angel One Share Price Target 2025 March ₹310 Angel One Share Price Target 2025 April ₹325 Angel One Share Price Target 2025 May ₹340 Angel One Share Price Target 2025 June ₹355 Angel One Share Price Target 2025 July ₹370 Angel One Share Price Target 2025 August ₹385 Angel One Share Price Target 2025 September ₹400 Angel One Share Price Target 2025 October ₹420 Angel One Share Price Target 2025 November ₹440 Angel One Share Price Target 2025 December ₹460

Angel One Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 35.57%

FII: 13.81%

DII: 14.33%

Public: 36.3%

Key Factors Affecting Angel One Share Price Growth

Several key factors are expected to influence Angel One’s share price target for 2025:

Regulatory Changes in Derivatives Trading: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tightened rules for equity derivatives trading, raising entry barriers and increasing trading costs. These changes, effective from November 20, 2024, could impact Angel One’s revenue from derivative transactions. Adaptation to New Regulations: Angel One’s ability to adapt to SEBI’s new regulations will be crucial. Effective strategies to mitigate potential revenue impacts could influence investor confidence and share price. Technological Advancements: Investments in technology to enhance trading platforms and customer experience can attract more clients, potentially boosting revenue and share value. Market Sentiment and Economic Conditions: Overall market performance and economic stability in India will affect investor behavior and, consequently, Angel One’s share price. Competitive Landscape: The firm’s ability to differentiate itself from competitors in terms of services and pricing will play a significant role in its growth trajectory.

Risks and Challenges for Angel One Share Price

Several risks and challenges could influence Angel One’s share price target for 2025:

Regulatory Changes in Derivatives Trading: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has implemented stricter rules to curb high-risk derivatives trading among retail investors. These measures include increasing the minimum contract size and limiting weekly options contracts, leading to a significant drop in trading volumes and potentially affecting Angel One’s revenue. Security Breaches: In February 2025, Angel One reported a compromise of its Amazon Web Services (AWS) resources. While the company stated that client securities, funds, and credentials remained secure, such incidents can harm the firm’s reputation and client trust, potentially impacting its market position. Market Volatility: The Indian stock market experienced significant downturns in February 2025, with indices like Nifty falling by 6% and the Smallcap index by 13.4%. Such volatility can affect trading volumes and, consequently, brokerage revenues. Intense Competition: The brokerage industry in India is highly competitive, with firms like Upstox and Zerodha offering similar services. This competition can lead to market share dilution and pressure on profit margins. Technological Challenges: While technology offers growth opportunities, it also presents challenges such as over-dependence on new-age technologies and the need to continually update platforms to meet client expectations. Failure to adapt can result in client attrition.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – MMTC Share Price Target 2025