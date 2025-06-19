Share Market Update – APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025

APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025

APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025:- APL Apollo Tubes Limited, founded in 1986 and based in Delhi NCR, is India’s largest branded manufacturer of structural steel tubes and pipes. It operates 11 modern plants with a combined capacity of 5 million tonnes per year, offering over 2,500 tube varieties used in construction, infrastructure, agricultural, HVAC, and industrial applications. The company serves customers across more than 300 Indian cities through over 800 distributors and 50,000 retail outlets. APL Apollo Tubes Share Price on NSE as of 19 June 2025 is 1,800.00 INR.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 1,826.00
  • High: 1,839.20
  • Low: 1,784.90
  • Mkt cap: 49.95KCr
  • P/E ratio: 65.98
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 1,936.00
  • 52-wk low: 1,272.70

APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Chart

APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target Years APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 January
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 February
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 March
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 April
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 May
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1850
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1860
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1870
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1890
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1910
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1930
APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1950

APL Apollo Tubes Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 28.31%
  • FII: 31.78%
  • DII: 16.74%
  • Public: 23.17%

Key Factors Affecting APL Apollo Tubes Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors that could shape APL Apollo Tubes’ share price outlook for 2025:

1. Aggressive Volume & Capacity Expansion

Under its “Vision 2025” plan, APL Apollo aims to double revenue and grow EBITDA 2.5× from FY 2023 levels. Capacity is being ramped up to 5 Mt by FY 2025–26, with plans for new plants in Siliguri, Gorakhpur, Ahmedabad, and international units in Dubai and Raipur—all supporting strong volume growth.

2. Higher-Margin Value-Added Products (VAP)

The company is increasing the share of VAP—like coated, structural, and specialty tubes—targeting 70% of volumes by FY 2025 (up from ~55%). These products command ₹6,000–8,000/tonne higher EBITDA, improving blended margins.

3. Falling Raw-Material (HRC) Prices

Lower hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices—down ~40% from pandemic highs—have improved unit economics. With moderation expected to continue, the rising affordability of tubes supports demand and profitability.

4. Strong Sequential Financial Performance

In Q4 FY 25, APL Apollo posted record sales of ~850,000 t (up 21% YoY), revenue growth of 16%, 47% increase in EBITDA, and a 72% jump in PAT to ₹293 crore—underscoring operational momentum.

5. Positive Outlook from Brokerages

Top brokerages—such as UBS, Sharekhan, SBI, and Geojit—have raised their price targets to ₹1,750–1,900 (up 10–25%), citing volume growth, market-share gains, VAP expansion, and falling input costs.

Risks and Challenges for APL Apollo Tubes Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect APL Apollo Tubes’ share price target for 2025:

1. Steel Price Volatility

Steel (especially HRC) makes up around 70–85% of APL Apollo’s production costs. Sudden spikes in raw material prices can heavily squeeze margins and hurt profitability.

2. High Dependence on Domestic Market

Nearly 90% of APL Apollo’s revenue comes from India. Any domestic slowdown—due to weak construction demand, infrastructure delays, or policy changes—could significantly impact growth.

3. Heavy Capital Expenditure Requirements

The company is investing heavily to expand capacity (₹500 crore in FY23 and continued outlays). If growth falters or volumes don’t match expectations, it may put pressure on cash flows and increase debt.

4. Intense Competition & Market Fragmentation

APL Apollo faces stiff competition from giants like Tata Steel, Jindal, and specialty players. Competitive pressure could lead to discounting, margin erosion, especially if product differentiation isn’t strong.

5. Execution Risk in Expansion & Supply Chain

Delays in scaling new plants or disruptions in raw-material supply (as seen at Raipur) can hurt utilization rates and cost efficiency. Despite geographic expansion, any missteps can undermine profitability.

