Share Market Update – Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025

Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025:- Apollo Tyres Limited is a leading Indian tyre manufacturer, established in 1972 and headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. The company produces a wide range of tyres for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and off-highway applications. Operating under the brands Apollo and Vredestein, Apollo Tyres has a global presence, with manufacturing facilities in India, the Netherlands, and Hungary, and its products are available in over 100 countries. Apollo Tyres Share Price on NSE as of 22 May 2025 is 488.45 INR.

Apollo Tyres Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 490.10

High: 492.65

Low: 482.25

Mkt cap: 31.02KCr

P/E ratio: 27.66

Div yield: 1.23%

52-wk high: 584.90

52-wk low: 370.90

Apollo Tyres Share Price Chart

Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Apollo Tyres Share Price Target Years Apollo Tyres Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 January – Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 February – Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 March – Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 April – Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 May ₹500 Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 June ₹515 Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 July ₹530 Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 August ₹545 Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 September ₹560 Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 October ₹575 Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 November ₹590 Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 December ₹600

Apollo Tyres Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 37.36%

FII: 13.43%

DII: 26.51%

Public: 22.7%

Key Factors Affecting Apollo Tyres Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Apollo Tyres’ share price target for 2025:

Strategic Expansion into the U.S. Market

Apollo Tyres is aggressively expanding its presence in the United States, aiming to increase sales from $120–130 million to $500 million in the coming years. This move is expected to open new revenue streams and enhance the company’s global footprint. Focus on Premium Product Segments

The company is emphasizing premium segments like ultra-high-performance (UHP) and winter tyres. In Q3 FY25, the UHP segment accounted for 48% of sales, up from 43% the previous year, indicating a successful shift towards higher-margin products. Diversified Global Operations

Apollo Tyres operates manufacturing units in India, the Netherlands, and Hungary, serving markets across India, Europe, and other regions. This diversification helps mitigate regional risks and supports steady revenue growth. Strong Financial Performance

Despite challenging conditions, Apollo Tyres reported a 3% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 2025, reflecting resilience and effective strategic restructuring. Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

The company is investing in connected tyre solutions, including RFID and TPMS technologies, and expanding its product range to cover up to 90% of the truck and bus radial (TBR) tyre market by 2025. These initiatives position Apollo Tyres as a forward-thinking player in the industry.

Risks and Challenges for Apollo Tyres Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Apollo Tyres’ share price target for 2025:

Declining Profit Margins

In FY25, Apollo Tyres experienced a 35% year-over-year drop in net income, with profit margins decreasing from 6.9% to 4.3%. This decline was primarily due to increased operational expenses, signaling pressure on the company’s profitability. Rising Raw Material Costs

The company faced a 15% year-over-year increase in raw material prices, including natural rubber, synthetic rubber, and carbon black. These escalating costs have adversely affected profit margins and may continue to do so if the trend persists. Overvaluation Concerns

As of May 2025, Apollo Tyres’ stock is trading at a 34% premium over its estimated intrinsic value of ₹363.37. This overvaluation could limit future stock appreciation and increase the risk of price corrections. Intense Market Competition

The tyre industry is highly competitive, with several established players vying for market share. Apollo Tyres must continuously innovate and invest in marketing to maintain its position, which could strain resources and impact profitability. Regulatory and Environmental Challenges

The company operates in multiple regions with varying environmental regulations. Compliance with these regulations requires ongoing investment in sustainable practices, and any lapses could lead to legal penalties and reputational damage.

