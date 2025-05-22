Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025:- Apollo Tyres Limited is a leading Indian tyre manufacturer, established in 1972 and headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. The company produces a wide range of tyres for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and off-highway applications. Operating under the brands Apollo and Vredestein, Apollo Tyres has a global presence, with manufacturing facilities in India, the Netherlands, and Hungary, and its products are available in over 100 countries. Apollo Tyres Share Price on NSE as of 22 May 2025 is 488.45 INR.

Apollo Tyres Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 490.10
  • High: 492.65
  • Low: 482.25
  • Mkt cap: 31.02KCr
  • P/E ratio: 27.66
  • Div yield: 1.23%
  • 52-wk high: 584.90
  • 52-wk low: 370.90

Apollo Tyres Share Price Chart

Apollo Tyres Share Price Chart

Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Apollo Tyres Share Price Target Years Apollo Tyres Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 January
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 February
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 March
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 April
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 May ₹500
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 June ₹515
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 July ₹530
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 August ₹545
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 September ₹560
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 October ₹575
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 November ₹590
Apollo Tyres Share Price Target 2025 December ₹600

Apollo Tyres Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 37.36%
  • FII: 13.43%
  • DII: 26.51%
  • Public: 22.7%

Key Factors Affecting Apollo Tyres Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Apollo Tyres’ share price target for 2025:

  1. Strategic Expansion into the U.S. Market
    Apollo Tyres is aggressively expanding its presence in the United States, aiming to increase sales from $120–130 million to $500 million in the coming years. This move is expected to open new revenue streams and enhance the company’s global footprint.

  2. Focus on Premium Product Segments
    The company is emphasizing premium segments like ultra-high-performance (UHP) and winter tyres. In Q3 FY25, the UHP segment accounted for 48% of sales, up from 43% the previous year, indicating a successful shift towards higher-margin products.

  3. Diversified Global Operations
    Apollo Tyres operates manufacturing units in India, the Netherlands, and Hungary, serving markets across India, Europe, and other regions. This diversification helps mitigate regional risks and supports steady revenue growth.

  4. Strong Financial Performance
    Despite challenging conditions, Apollo Tyres reported a 3% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 2025, reflecting resilience and effective strategic restructuring.

  5. Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability
    The company is investing in connected tyre solutions, including RFID and TPMS technologies, and expanding its product range to cover up to 90% of the truck and bus radial (TBR) tyre market by 2025. These initiatives position Apollo Tyres as a forward-thinking player in the industry.

Risks and Challenges for Apollo Tyres Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Apollo Tyres’ share price target for 2025:

  1. Declining Profit Margins
    In FY25, Apollo Tyres experienced a 35% year-over-year drop in net income, with profit margins decreasing from 6.9% to 4.3%. This decline was primarily due to increased operational expenses, signaling pressure on the company’s profitability.

  2. Rising Raw Material Costs
    The company faced a 15% year-over-year increase in raw material prices, including natural rubber, synthetic rubber, and carbon black. These escalating costs have adversely affected profit margins and may continue to do so if the trend persists.

  3. Overvaluation Concerns
    As of May 2025, Apollo Tyres’ stock is trading at a 34% premium over its estimated intrinsic value of ₹363.37. This overvaluation could limit future stock appreciation and increase the risk of price corrections.

  4. Intense Market Competition
    The tyre industry is highly competitive, with several established players vying for market share. Apollo Tyres must continuously innovate and invest in marketing to maintain its position, which could strain resources and impact profitability.

  5. Regulatory and Environmental Challenges
    The company operates in multiple regions with varying environmental regulations. Compliance with these regulations requires ongoing investment in sustainable practices, and any lapses could lead to legal penalties and reputational damage.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Hindustan Motors Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Bombay Dyeing Share Price Target

Bombay Dyeing Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd is one of India’s oldest and most well-known textile companies. Established in 1879, it is part of the Wadia Group, which has a rich history in various industries. The company primarily focuses on producing a wide range of textiles, including cotton and polyester fabrics, as well as home furnishings…

SCI Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – SCI Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

SCI Share Price Target 2025:- Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is a leading player in India’s maritime sector, offering shipping services for cargo, offshore, and passenger transportation. The share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like global trade demand, fuel prices, and government initiatives in the shipping industry. SCI Share Price on NSE as…

ACME Solar Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – ACME Solar Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

ACME Solar Share Price Target 2025:- ACME Solar is one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, specializing in solar power generation. The share price target for 2025 looks promising due to the growing focus on clean energy and government support for renewable energy initiatives. The company’s strong portfolio of solar projects and expansion plans position…

GACM Technologies Ltd Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – GACM Technologies Ltd Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

GACM Technologies Ltd is an Indian company that specializes in providing advanced technology solutions, particularly in the fields of information technology, digital transformation, and automation. The company focuses on delivering innovative services and products to help businesses improve their operations and efficiency. GACM Technologies Ltd Share Price on NSE as of 11 November 2024 is…

Indian Infotech Ltd Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Indian Infotech Ltd Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Indian Infotech Ltd Share Price Target 2025:- Indian Infotech Ltd operates in the IT and financial services sector, with growth depending on digital transformation, market demand, and regulatory policies. Expansion plans, financial performance, and competition in the industry will influence its share price target for 2025. It could see steady growth if the company adapts…

Laurus Labs Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

Laurus Labs Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Laurus Labs is an integrated pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with a focus on APIs in high-growth therapeutic areas such as anti-retroviral, Hepatitis C, and oncology drugs. The company’s stock price as of September 17, 2024 was ₹ 501.35. It has a P/E ratio of 154.22 and a TTM EPS of Rs. 4.14 per share. Laurus…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *