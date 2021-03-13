Arctic Blast Hits Denver: Subzero Temperatures and Snow Create Dangerous Conditions!

Residents of Denver, Colorado, are experiencing a severe cold snap, with subzero wind chills and light snowfall expected to persist through Wednesday morning, February 19, 2025. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued advisories highlighting the potential dangers associated with these extreme weather conditions.

Current Conditions and Forecast

Temperature: As of Tuesday evening, temperatures have plunged below zero, with lows reaching approximately -4°F (-20°C) . These readings are more than 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Wind Chills: The combination of low temperatures and wind is producing wind chills, or “feels-like” temperatures, dropping to -10°F (-23°C) or lower. Such conditions can lead to frostbite on exposed skin within minutes.

Snowfall: Light snow is expected to continue overnight, with minor additional accumulations. While snowfall amounts are not substantial, even a thin layer can make roads and sidewalks slippery.

Health and Safety Concerns

The NWS emphasizes the importance of limiting exposure to these frigid conditions. Prolonged exposure can result in hypothermia or frostbite. Residents are advised to:

Dress in Layers: Wear multiple layers of warm clothing, including hats and gloves.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Stay indoors as much as possible, especially during the coldest parts of the day.

Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Ensure that elderly neighbours, young children, and pets are safe and warm.

Travel Implications

The combination of snow and subzero temperatures can create hazardous travel conditions. Motorists should:

Drive Cautiously: Reduce speeds and allow extra time to reach destinations.

Be Prepared: Keep an emergency kit in the vehicle, including blankets, food, and water.

Stay Informed: Monitor local traffic reports and weather updates before travelling.

Looking Ahead

While the extreme cold is expected to persist through Wednesday morning, a gradual warming trend is anticipated later in the week. Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts and remain vigilant until temperatures return to safer levels.

For the latest updates and detailed forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website or tune in to local news outlets.

Stay safe, stay warm, and take necessary precautions during this period of severe cold and snowfall.