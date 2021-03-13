Arctic Blast Hits Oklahoma: Wind Chills to Plunge Below Zero Until Friday Morning!

Oklahoma is facing a bitterly cold blast as wind chills are expected to drop below zero until 9 AM Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Cold Weather Advisory, warning residents to prepare for dangerously low temperatures and to take precautions against the cold.

What to Expect

Wind Chills Below Zero : Wind chills could make temperatures feel as cold as -10°F to -15°F in some areas. These extreme conditions are particularly dangerous for those who will be outside for long periods.

Low Temperatures : The actual temperature will drop to around 10°F (-12°C) tonight, with highs in the low 30s expected by Friday afternoon.

Duration: The cold blast will last through Friday morning, but temperatures will start to warm up slightly as the weekend approaches.

Safety Precautions

With such extreme cold, the National Weather Service has advised residents to take the following steps to stay safe:

Dress in Layers : To avoid frostbite, make sure to bundle up with hats, scarves, gloves, and warm coats if you need to go outside.

: The elderly and those without reliable heating are at higher risk during these extreme conditions. Be sure to check in on your neighbours and loved ones. Bring in Outdoor Pets : Pets should be kept inside or in a sheltered area with access to food and unfrozen water.

Travel Advisory

The National Weather Service is also advisingtravellerss to be cautious of icy roads and bridges, especially during the morning commute on Friday. If you must drive, here are a few tips:

Slow Down : Reduced visibility and slick roads can make driving dangerous. Reduce your speed and increase the following distance from other vehicles.

When Will It Warm Up?

After this cold snap, temperatures will begin to rise by Saturday, providing some relief from the frigid conditions. While Friday will still be chilly, expect higher temperatures over the weekend that will feel more typical for Oklahoma.

For now, stay safe, stay warm, and keep checking for any updates from local weather authorities as the cold front moves through.