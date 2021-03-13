Are US schools canceled due to the polar vortex weather phenomenon? What You Need to Know

The polar vortex has returned to the United States, and millions are experiencing frostbite-inducing cold. A continuous ‘life-threatening’ cold wave has gripped the central and northern United States, causing frigid temperatures, snowstorms, and devastating deaths. Families are mourning loved ones as harsh weather caused by a polar vortex has claimed at least 14 lives. Meteorologists forecast that regions of the United States will witness the tenth and coldest polar vortex occurrence of the season. Arctic weather factors drive frigid air from the North Pole into the United States and Europe.

Polar Vortex coming to the US:

The phrase “polar vortex” often refers to the massive circular upper-air weather phenomenon in the Arctic area. It is a regular phenomenon that intensifies in the winter and traps some of the coldest weather near the North Pole. However, some vortexes will sometimes break off and flow south, bringing freezing weather south while allowing warmer weather to sneak north.

The polar vortex “always” occurs at the poles; it lessens in the summer and intensifies throughout the winter. The name “vortex” refers to the counterclockwise movement of air that helps retain colder air toward the poles.

This week, areas of the United States are experiencing the 10th and coldest polar vortex episode of the season. Arctic weather systems combine to drive cold air into the United States and Europe. “If unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures, it will cause frostbite and hypothermia. “A prolonged period of freezing temperatures may result in ruptured water pipes,” the NWS said Monday. According to some researchers, polar vortex disruptions are becoming more frequent as the planet warms. A warming Arctic provides more incredible energy to atmospheric waves that may control weather patterns, increasing the likelihood that the waves will fracture the vortex and bring colder air south into lower latitudes.

Are Schools Closed?

The National Weather Service has issued a “life-threatening” cold warning for the central United States, which is expected to last a week. According to US media sources, several schools canceled classes due to the icy weather. Most major school districts in North Texas are open on Wednesday. The meteorological agency reported that over 80 million people in the nation’s middle were experiencing frigid temperatures. Hundreds of public school districts throughout Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri canceled classes or turned to online instruction for a second day on Wednesday. Dallas ISD said that schools will remain open on Wednesday. According to sources, Fort Worth ISD would “proceed with regular hours for both schools and offices” on Wednesday, February 19. Arlington ISD said that school would continue as usual on Wednesday, February 19.