Share Market Update – Arshiya Share Price Target 2025

Arshiya Share Price Target 2025

ByRonak Sharma

Arshiya Share Price Target 2025:- Arshiya’s share price in 2025 will depend on the growth of the logistics sector, demand for warehousing, and government support for infrastructure. Expanding Free Trade Warehousing Zones (FTWZs), strategic partnerships, and efficient operations could drive positive momentum. Arshiya Share Price on NSE as of 8 March 2025 is 3.30 INR.

Arshiya Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 3.30
  • High: 3.30
  • Low: 3.30
  • Mkt cap: 86Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 9.75
  • 52-wk low: 2.93

Arshiya Share Price Chart

Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Arshiya Share Price Target Years Arshiya Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 January
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 February
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 March ₹4
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 April ₹4.50
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 May ₹5
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 June ₹5.50
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 July ₹6
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 August ₹6.50
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 September ₹7
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 October ₹8
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 November ₹9
Arshiya Share Price Target 2025 December ₹10

Arshiya Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 14.37%
  • FII: 0.05%
  • DII: 1.06%
  • Public: 84.51%

Key Factors Affecting Arshiya Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Arshiya’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Logistics and Warehousing Demand – Growth in e-commerce, manufacturing, and global trade can drive higher demand for Arshiya’s logistics and warehousing services.

  2. Government Policies and Infrastructure Development – Supportive policies, investments in transportation infrastructure, and ease of doing business can boost the company’s growth.

  3. Expansion of Free Trade Warehousing Zones (FTWZs) – Increasing the number of FTWZs and improving operational efficiency can enhance revenue streams.

  4. Strategic Partnerships and Client Base – Collaborations with major businesses and expanding customer networks can strengthen Arshiya’s market presence.

  5. Financial Stability and Debt Management – Effective cost control, debt reduction, and steady cash flow will be crucial for long-term growth and investor confidence.

Risks and Challenges for Arshiya Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Arshiya’s share price target in 2025:

  1. High Debt and Financial Pressure – Arshiya’s debt levels and interest costs could impact profitability and limit growth opportunities.

  2. Economic Slowdown and Trade Disruptions – A decline in global trade, supply chain disruptions, or economic slowdowns can reduce demand for logistics services.

  3. Regulatory and Policy Risks – Changes in government regulations, taxation policies, or land acquisition laws may affect operations and expansion plans.

  4. Intense Competition – Strong competition from established logistics players and multinational firms could put pressure on pricing and market share.

  5. Operational Challenges – Managing large-scale logistics and warehousing operations efficiently while maintaining service quality is crucial for sustaining growth.

