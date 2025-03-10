Artisan Partners raises concerns about Seven & I leadership and potential conflicts of interest

Artisan Partners (NYSE: APAM) has publicly expressed significant concerns about Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd., citing possible conflicts of interest with the company’s Special Committee and Nomination Committee. The investment management firm has voiced concerns over the choice of Stephen Dacus as Seven & I’s next CEO, citing governance difficulties that might impact business value.

Conflicts of Interest in the Seven & I Governance Structure:

Artisan Partners has raised several unresolved issues about the role of Seven & I’s Special Committee and Nomination Committee. The firm advocates for increased openness in leadership choices, particularly regarding possible conflicts of interest that might impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

Opposition To Stephen Dacus’ Appointment as CEO:

One of the primary challenges identified by Artisan Partners is the nomination of Stephen Dacus as Seven & I’s future CEO. The business has expressed reservations about whether this decision is in the best interests of shareholders and whether adequate corporate governance procedures were followed. By contesting this nomination, Artisan Partners indicates that leadership changes should be evaluated to guarantee accountability and long-term value generation.

Calls for further engagement with Alimentation Couche-Tard:

Artisan Partners also encourages Seven & I to strengthen its relationship with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., a prominent participant in the worldwide convenience store business.

Artisan Partners has revealed plans to vote against many essential board members, including Stephen Dacus, Meyumi Yamada, Yoshiyuki Izawa, Toshiro Yonemura, and Junro Ito. This move demonstrates the company’s discontent with its governance structure and leadership decisions. By opposing these individuals, Artisan Partners advocates for a shift in strategy that prioritizes shareholder value and corporate accountability. The most recent developments illustrate escalating tensions between Artisan Partners and Seven & I’s leadership, paving the way for possible corporate governance changes shortly.