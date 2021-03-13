As a Cold Advisory remains in effect, Florida Braces for Frigid Wind Chills Tonight

A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect tonight as Florida’s Big Bend and Panhandle prepare for wind chills as low as 18 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued an alert from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, warning of dangerously low temperatures that might cause hypothermia with prolonged exposure. Residents are encouraged to wrap up, restrict outside activities, and keep an eye on vulnerable neighbors, pets, and outdoor animals. Friday will be sunny but cool, with highs of 52°F and mild northeast breezes.

A warming trend begins on Saturday, with patchy frost in the morning and temperatures rising to 61°F by the afternoon. Sunday will be even warmer, reaching 66°F under partly sunny skies. Next week, temperatures will increase significantly, hitting the 70s by Tuesday. While Florida has escaped the brunt of winter’s grasp, tonight’s frost warns that cold snaps are still a concern.