Share Market Update – Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025

Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025:- Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd, established in 1997 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, is a prominent Indian manufacturer and wholesaler of gold jewelry. The company offers a diverse range of products, including antique, traditional, bridal, and contemporary designs, catering to various customer segments. Operating under the brands Kaavis and Maayin, Ashapuri Gold specializes in high-quality, hallmark-certified jewelry. Ashapuri Gold Share Price on BOM as of 3 May 2025 is 6.74 INR.

Ashapuri Gold Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 6.63
  • High: 6.87
  • Low: 6.63
  • Mkt cap: 224.65Cr
  • P/E ratio: 15.99
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 14.99
  • 52-wk low: 5.87

Ashapuri Gold Share Price Chart

Ashapuri Gold Share Price Chart

Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target Years Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 January
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 February
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 March
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 April
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 May ₹8
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 June ₹9
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 July ₹10
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 August ₹11
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 September ₹12
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 October ₹13
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 November ₹14
Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 December ₹15

Ashapuri Gold Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 48.06%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 51.94%

Key Factors Affecting Ashapuri Gold Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth prospects of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd and its share price target for 2025:

  1. Robust Revenue and Profit Growth

    In the third quarter of FY25, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd reported a significant year-over-year revenue increase of 103%, reaching ₹101.45 crore. The net profit also surged by 102% to ₹4.19 crore, indicating strong operational performance and market demand.

  2. Strategic Expansion into North-East India

    The company is planning a strategic expansion into the North-East Indian market. This move aims to tap into new customer bases and diversify its geographical presence, potentially driving further revenue growth.

  3. Successful Rights Issue to Fund Growth

    In May 2024, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd initiated a ₹48.75 crore rights issue, offering shares at a 57.45% discount to the prevailing market price. The funds raised are intended to support working capital needs and expansion plans, including entering new geographies.

  4. Consistent Earnings Growth

    Over recent years, the company has demonstrated consistent earnings growth, with an average annual rate of 38.7%. This performance reflects its effective business strategies and strong position within the luxury industry.

  5. Strong Financial Health

    Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd maintains a healthy financial position, with a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02 and a high interest coverage ratio of 23.52. These metrics suggest prudent financial management and the capacity to support future growth initiatives.

Risks and Challenges for Ashapuri Gold Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd and its share price target for 2025:

  1. Volatility in Gold Prices

    As a jewelry manufacturer, Ashapuri Gold’s profitability is closely tied to gold prices. Fluctuations in gold prices can affect production costs and profit margins, potentially impacting the company’s financial performance.

  2. Regulatory Changes in the Jewelry Industry

    The jewelry industry is subject to various regulations, including those related to hallmarking, taxation, and import duties. Changes in these regulations can affect operational costs and compliance requirements, posing challenges to business operations.

  3. Intense Competition in the Jewelry Market

    The jewelry market is highly competitive, with numerous established players. Ashapuri Gold faces competition from both organized and unorganized sectors, which can impact market share and pricing strategies.

  4. Dependence on Consumer Spending

    Consumer demand for jewelry is influenced by economic conditions and disposable income levels. Economic downturns or reduced consumer spending can lead to decreased sales and affect the company’s revenue growth.

  5. Challenges in Expanding into New Markets

    While the company plans to expand into North-East India, entering new markets involves challenges such as understanding local consumer preferences, establishing distribution channels, and brand recognition, which can impact the success of expansion efforts.

