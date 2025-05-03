Share Market Update – Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025

Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025:- Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd, established in 1997 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, is a prominent Indian manufacturer and wholesaler of gold jewelry. The company offers a diverse range of products, including antique, traditional, bridal, and contemporary designs, catering to various customer segments. Operating under the brands Kaavis and Maayin, Ashapuri Gold specializes in high-quality, hallmark-certified jewelry. Ashapuri Gold Share Price on BOM as of 3 May 2025 is 6.74 INR.

Ashapuri Gold Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 6.63

High: 6.87

Low: 6.63

Mkt cap: 224.65Cr

P/E ratio: 15.99

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 14.99

52-wk low: 5.87

Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target Years Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 January – Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 February – Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 March – Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 April – Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 May ₹8 Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 June ₹9 Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 July ₹10 Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 August ₹11 Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 September ₹12 Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 October ₹13 Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 November ₹14 Ashapuri Gold Share Price Target 2025 December ₹15

Ashapuri Gold Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 48.06%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 51.94%

Key Factors Affecting Ashapuri Gold Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth prospects of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd and its share price target for 2025:

Robust Revenue and Profit Growth In the third quarter of FY25, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd reported a significant year-over-year revenue increase of 103%, reaching ₹101.45 crore. The net profit also surged by 102% to ₹4.19 crore, indicating strong operational performance and market demand. Strategic Expansion into North-East India The company is planning a strategic expansion into the North-East Indian market. This move aims to tap into new customer bases and diversify its geographical presence, potentially driving further revenue growth. Successful Rights Issue to Fund Growth In May 2024, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd initiated a ₹48.75 crore rights issue, offering shares at a 57.45% discount to the prevailing market price. The funds raised are intended to support working capital needs and expansion plans, including entering new geographies. Consistent Earnings Growth Over recent years, the company has demonstrated consistent earnings growth, with an average annual rate of 38.7%. This performance reflects its effective business strategies and strong position within the luxury industry. Strong Financial Health Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd maintains a healthy financial position, with a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02 and a high interest coverage ratio of 23.52. These metrics suggest prudent financial management and the capacity to support future growth initiatives.

Risks and Challenges for Ashapuri Gold Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd and its share price target for 2025:

Volatility in Gold Prices As a jewelry manufacturer, Ashapuri Gold’s profitability is closely tied to gold prices. Fluctuations in gold prices can affect production costs and profit margins, potentially impacting the company’s financial performance. Regulatory Changes in the Jewelry Industry The jewelry industry is subject to various regulations, including those related to hallmarking, taxation, and import duties. Changes in these regulations can affect operational costs and compliance requirements, posing challenges to business operations. Intense Competition in the Jewelry Market The jewelry market is highly competitive, with numerous established players. Ashapuri Gold faces competition from both organized and unorganized sectors, which can impact market share and pricing strategies. Dependence on Consumer Spending Consumer demand for jewelry is influenced by economic conditions and disposable income levels. Economic downturns or reduced consumer spending can lead to decreased sales and affect the company’s revenue growth. Challenges in Expanding into New Markets While the company plans to expand into North-East India, entering new markets involves challenges such as understanding local consumer preferences, establishing distribution channels, and brand recognition, which can impact the success of expansion efforts.

