Ashok Leyland shares in focus as UK EV unit considers shutting down plant

ByJammuna

Ashok Leyland shares fell as much as 4.6% on Thursday to Rs 205.05 on the BSE after the commercial vehicle manufacturer revealed intentions to suspend production at its UK electric bus affiliate, Switch Mobility, due to increasing losses. Additionally, one of its proprietors, Hinduja Automotive, pledged about 30% of its interests, valued at more than Rs 6,400 crore, according to an exchange filing. The firm said it is considering closing its Sherburn factory owing to a prolonged downturn in the British bus industry and slower-than-expected adoption of electric cars in public transportation.

The Ashok Leyland board has approved the commencement of a consultation process with concerned employees in the UK, which “could potentially lead to cessation” of production activity at the location. However, the business underlined that Switch Mobility would not leave the UK market and will continue to service current orders and provide aftermarket support from its Rotherham and Thurrock locations. Meanwhile, Switch India is expanding its operations, with Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal claiming that the category is functioning “exceptionally well.” The business hopes to break even on Ebitda in FY25 and plans to treble electric bus production next fiscal year, with an order book of over 1,800 cars.

Separately, Hinduja Automotive, which owned a 35% interest in Ashok Leyland as of December 31, said in a regulatory statement on Wednesday evening that it has pledged approximately 30% of its shareholding. The decision has sparked investor fears, putting pressure on the stock.

According to Switch UK’s CFO K M Balaji, the GBP 45 million equity injection Ashok Leyland’s board agreed in February will fund the company’s continuous cash flows. He also mentioned that Switch India’s performance is exceeding expectations, which reduces the chance of more financial infusions shortly. Ashok Leyland shares rose by 27.5% in the previous year and have been down roughly 11% in the last six months. The stock has declined five the last month and is up 4.5% in the previous week. Technical indicators reveal that the stock is trading above five of its eight important simple moving averages but remaining below the 100-day, 150-day, and 200-day SMAs. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.8, showing neutral momentum.

Goldman Lowers Target After Q3 as Eicher Motors Shares Fall 7%

ByMeena Sivarajan

Following its December quarter results (Q3FY25) and as international brokerage firm Goldman Sachs lowered its target price on the stock, shares of Eicher Motors plummeted by about 7% during intraday trading on Tuesday, February 11. While keeping its ‘purchase’ recommendation on Eicher Motors, Goldman Sachs lowered its target price from ₹6,000 to ₹5,900, suggesting an…

The Karachi Cotton Association has set the official spot rate for grade 3 cotton at 18,219 rupees per maund

ByJammuna

The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) has officially confirmed that the spot cost for Grade 3 cotton is 18,219 rupees per maund (40 kg) as of Friday. This rate is the introductory price for cotton trade in Pakistan’s textile sector, impacting domestic and foreign players. Grade 3 Cotton Specifications: Grade 3 cotton has a staple length…

Adani group stocks gain up to 14% for third day in a row: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

The share price of Adani Group companies increased by up to 14% for the third consecutive day. In Friday morning trading, the share price of Adani Green Energy Ltd. led the gains, increasing by 14%. The price of Adani Total Energy Solutions Ltd.’s stock likewise increased by 12%. The share prices of Adani Power and…

Asia shares dip as high yields test valuations: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

As high Treasury rates challenged high Wall Street market valuations and supported the U.S. currency near multi-month heights, Asian shares dipped slightly on Monday. Volumes were low this week due to a very sparse data diary and the approaching New Year holiday. The U.S. ISM survey for December is scheduled for Friday, and China’s PMI…

Market News for February 13, 2025: Stocks approach record highs on PPI data and Trump’s latest Tariff Order

ByJammuna

Major US market indexes closed around all-time highs on Thursday, as data indicated wholesale inflation slowed somewhat in January and President Trump issued a softer-than-expected tariff executive order. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 1% to finish less than 0.1% shy of a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average…

Super Micro files financials earlier than the Nasdaq deadline and says it has regained compliance, with the stock rising 22%

ByJammuna

On Tuesday, the company released its delayed financial results, just in time to fulfill the Nasdaq listing requirement. Shares of the server manufacturer rose 22% in extended trade following the filing. “In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company on June 30, 2024,” BDO,…

