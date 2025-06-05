Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Target

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd is a leading infrastructure development company in India specializing in highway construction, power projects, and real estate. Known for its strong project execution capabilities, it has contributed significantly to India’s road and urban development. The company benefits from government initiatives like Bharatmala and Smart Cities programs, which boost demand for infrastructure projects. Ashoka Buildcon Share Price on NSE as of 5 June 2025 is 215.81 INR. Here will provide you more details on Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 214.50
  • High: 217.00
  • Low: 212.31
  • Mkt cap: 6.04KCr
  • P/E ratio: 3.58
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 319.00
  • 52-wk low: 159.34

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Competitors

Four competitor companies of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd are:

  1. Larsen & Toubro (L&T): A leader in infrastructure and construction projects in India and abroad.
  2. IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: Specializes in highway construction and toll road projects.
  3. NCC Limited: Engaged in large-scale infrastructure projects, including roads, buildings, and water supply systems.
  4. GMR Infrastructure Ltd: Focuses on airport development, highways, and energy projects.

Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Chart

Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Chart

 

Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 320
2026 360
2027 400
2028 460
2029 520
2030 580

Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Target 2025

Ashoka Buildcon share price target 2025 Expected target could be 320. Key factors affecting the growth of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd for its share price target in 2025 are:

  • Expansion into New Sectors: Focus on renewable energy and urban development can diversify revenue streams and mitigate sector-specific risks.
  • Execution of Large Projects: Timely and efficient execution of large-scale infrastructure projects strengthens financial performance and investor trust.
  • Favorable Policy Environment: Continued government support for infrastructure development through budget allocations and private-public partnerships boosts opportunities.

Ashoka Buildcon Share Price Target 2030

Ashoka Buildcon share price target 2030 Expected target could be 580. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Ashoka Buildcon’s share price target for 2030:

  1. Economic and Policy Changes: Infrastructure companies like Ashoka Buildcon are highly dependent on government policies, funding, and infrastructure spending. Any slowdown in economic growth or unfavorable policy changes could impact its revenue and growth prospects.
  2. Execution Delays: The company’s projects often face risks like land acquisition issues, regulatory hurdles, or environmental clearances. Delays in project execution can lead to cost overruns and lower profitability.

  3. Debt and Competition: High reliance on debt for funding large-scale projects poses financial risks, especially in a high-interest rate environment. Additionally, competition from other infrastructure players can affect margins and market share.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 54.48%
  • Retail and Others: 23.11%
  • Mutual Funds: 14.93%
  • FII: 7.48%

 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Financials

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change
Revenue 100.37B 2.43%
Operating expense 10.56B -17.57%
Net income 16.94B 236.75%
Net profit margin 16.88 229.04%
Earnings per share 7.03 -12.67%
EBITDA 29.20B 29.87%
Effective tax rate -11.50%

 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Financials

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Quarterly Financials

 

Read Also:- Anant Raj Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For Anant Raj

