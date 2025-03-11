Asian equities fall in an echo of Wall Street's sell-off over concerns about Trump's Tariffs

Asian equities fall in an echo of Wall Street’s sell-off over concerns about Trump’s Tariffs

ByJammuna

Asian benchmarks fell Tuesday as concerns intensified over the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on regional economies and industries. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.7% in early trade to 36,382.57. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% to 7,888.50. 

South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.5 percent to 2,532.29. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9% to 23,568.83, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% to 3,352.01. “Heightened anxiety surrounds both existing and incoming U.S. tariffs, along with retaliatory measures from trading partners, and China’s newly effective tariffs will continue to weigh on equities,” says Anderson Alves, a trader with ActivTrades. Also, on Tuesday, Japan reduced its October-December GDP growth rate to 2.2%, down from 2.8% the previous month, due to adjustments in consumer spending and private inventories. 

The market drop in Asia mirrored the sell-off on Wall Street, where investors questioned how much pain Trump would cause the economy through tariffs and other measures to accomplish his desired goals. The S&P 500 fell 2.7%, nearly 9% below its all-time high set only last month. At one time, the S&P 500 was down 3.6% and on course for its worst day since 2022. That’s when the most considerable inflation in decades shredded budgets and sparked fears of a severe recession, which never materialized.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 890 points, or 2.1%, after recovering from a previous fall of more than 1,100, while the Nasdaq composite fell 4%. The economy has already shown weakness, mainly through surveys reflecting greater pessimism. A widely studied set of real-time data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta shows that the US economy may already be contracting.

When asked over the weekend if he expected a recession in 2025, Trump told Fox News Channel, “I hate to anticipate things. There will be a transition since what we are undertaking is quite large. We are returning prosperity to America. That’s a major deal. He then remarked, “It takes some time. “It takes some time.”

Trump has stated that one of his motives for imposing tariffs is to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States. His Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, noted that the economy may experience a “detox” period as it weans itself from the government’s addiction to spending. The White House is attempting to minimize government expenditure while reducing the federal workforce and boosting deportations, which may impede the labor market. The US labor market is still exhibiting robust hiring, and the economy concluded last year on a strong note. However, experts are lowering their expectations for how the economy will fare this year.

On Monday, Trump met with CEOs from the technology business, but the gathering was closed to the media. So far, fears have stung Wall Street’s greatest stars the hardest. Big Tech stocks and firms that benefited from the artificial intelligence mania in recent years have fallen substantially.

Nvidia slumped another 5.1% on Monday, taking its year-to-date loss to over 20%. It’s a significant dip from its roughly 820% gain in 2023 and 2024. Elon Musk’s Tesla plummeted 15.4%, bringing its loss for 2025 to 45%. After receiving an early post-election boost on the belief that Musk’s tight relationship with Trump will benefit the electric vehicle firm, the stock has fallen on concerns that its brand has become inextricably linked with Musk. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.22% from 4.32% late Friday. It has been falling since January when it was nearing 4.80%, as concerns about the economy have intensified. That’s a significant change in the bond market.

Overall, the S&P 500 slid 155.64 points to 5,614.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 890.01 to 41,911.71, while the Nasdaq composite fell 727.90 to 17,468.32. In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 17 cents to $65.86 per barrel. Brent crude, the worldwide benchmark, declined 9 cents to $69.19 a barrel. The US dollar slipped to 146.92 Japanese yen in currency trading from 147.14. The euro costs $1.0858, up from $1.0839.

Similar Posts

S&P 500 slides for a fourth day after consumer confidence data disappoints, Nasdaq drops 1% Live updates

After Consumer Confidence Data Disappoints, the S&P 500 Continues to Decline for a Fourth Day

ByMeena Sivarajan

Tuesday saw the S&P 500 drop for the fourth straight day as traders considered worries about global trade and economic growth. The broad market index closed at 5,955.25, down 0.47%. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day at 19,026.39, down 1.35%. This week, Nvidia led the tech-heavy index’s 2.8% decline, sending the Nasdaq into a losing…

Asian stocks weaken as Fed policy doubts simmer: Know More Here

Asian stocks weaken as Fed policy doubts simmer: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

Early on Monday, Asian equities fell as traders tempered their expectations of interest rate reduction from the Federal Reserve in response to further evidence of the US economy’s resiliency. Australian and Japanese stocks dropped. Samsung Electronics Co.’s surge on the announcement of its stock repurchase plan was the catalyst for South Korea’s benchmark to defy…

Transrail Lighting shares list at 37% premium over IPO price: Know More Here
|

Transrail Lighting shares list at 37% premium over IPO price: Know More Here

ByKaushiki

Today, Transrail Lighting made its debut on the stock market, listed on the NSE at Rs 590, 37% higher than its initial public offering price of Rs 432 per share. The shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at Rs 585.15 each. As the IPO was oversubscribed 81 times, the market debut is…

Dividend stocks 2025 Symphony, CMS Info trade ex-date today

Dividend Stocks 2025: Symphony and CMS Info Trade Ex-Date Today

ByJammuna

Symphony and CMS Info Systems Ltd share prices were in focus on Tuesday, February 11, as they traded ex-dividend. Symphony and CMS Info Systems had also set February 11 as the record date for determining whether members were eligible to receive the interim dividends. According to the T+1 settlement method, the record date suggests that…

US Market Crash Dow Jones tanks 900 points, Nasdaq sees worst day since

The Dow Drops 900 Points, while the Nasdaq fell 4% on the Worst Day since 2022

ByMeena Sivarajan

Now down about 3%, the S&P 500 has dropped to its lowest level since September last year, a six-month low. The tech-heavy index, the Nasdaq, is also down more than 4% and is about to see its worst one-day decline since September 2022. US Market Crash:  On Monday, March 10, Wall Street had a grueling…

Critics Choice Awards 2025 Winners List and Lovable Speeches

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Winners List and Lovable Speeches

ByJammuna

“Anora” scored some points — well, make that one central point — at the Critics Choice Awards on Friday night, winning the top prize for best picture barely a month after being completely overlooked at the Golden Globes.   Sean Baker, who directed the picture about an exotic dancer’s star-crossed relationship with a Russian heir,…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *