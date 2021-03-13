Share Market Update – ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025

ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025:- ASK Automotive’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its financial growth, industry demand, and global market trends. The company has shown strong revenue and profit growth, supported by its expanding presence in the Indian auto components sector. Strategic partnerships, government policies, and increasing demand for EV components could drive its stock upward. ASK Automotive Share Price on NSE as of 4 March 2025 is 357.35 INR.

ASK Automotive Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 340.95

High: 357.35

Low: 340.95

Mkt cap: 7.04KCr

P/E ratio: 29.65

Div yield: 0.28%

52-wk high: 508.95

52-wk low: 240.10

ASK Automotive Share Price Chart

ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

ASK Automotive Share Price Target Years ASK Automotive Share Price Target Months Share Price Target ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 January – ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 February – ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 March ₹370 ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 April ₹390 ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 May ₹410 ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 June ₹430 ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 July ₹450 ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 August ₹470 ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 September ₹490 ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 October ₹510 ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 November ₹530 ASK Automotive Share Price Target 2025 December ₹550

ASK Automotive Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 78.95%

FII: 9.9%

DII: 4.66%

Public: 6.48%

Key Factors Affecting ASK Automotive Share Price Growth

Several key factors could influence ASK Automotive’s share price target for 2025:

Financial Performance: In Q3 FY25, ASK Automotive reported a consolidated total income of ₹919 crore, marking a 21% year-on-year increase. Additionally, the company achieved a 41% growth in EBITDA, reaching ₹115 crore. Strategic Partnerships: The recent collaboration with Japan’s Kyushu Yanagawa Seiki Co. Ltd. to manufacture high-pressure die-cast alloy wheels is expected to enhance ASK Automotive’s product offerings and market reach. Industry Trends: The Indian automotive sector is transitioning towards sustainable mobility solutions, including electric vehicles (EVs). ASK Automotive’s alignment with these trends could influence its growth trajectory. Government Policies: Supportive measures from the Indian government, such as increased credit availability for auto parts manufacturers and lower tax rates for MSMEs engaged in automobile production and exports, could positively impact ASK Automotive’s operations. Export Performance: Despite strong domestic growth, ASK Automotive experienced a decline in export revenues in recent quarters, which may affect its overall growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for ASK Automotive Share Price

Several risks and challenges could influence ASK Automotive’s share price target for 2025:

Export Revenue Decline: In Q3 FY25, ASK Automotive’s export revenue decreased to ₹34 crore from ₹45 crore in the same period the previous year, indicating potential challenges in international markets. Stock Price Volatility: The company has experienced notable stock price declines over recent days, with a 5.05% loss reported amidst a five-day downturn, reflecting increased market volatility. European Market Weakness: European carmakers are facing a deeper and longer downturn than expected due to various challenges, including intense competition in China, weak European demand, and sluggish EV adoption. Global Automotive Market Uncertainty: Global automotive market forecasts for 2025 indicate potential downside risks, which could impact demand for ASK Automotive’s products. Regulatory and Compliance Risks: The company must navigate complex regulatory environments across different markets, and any changes in regulations could pose compliance challenges.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Samvardhana Motherson Share Price Target 2025