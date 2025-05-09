Share Market Update – Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025:- Ather Energy is an Indian electric vehicle company, designing and building intelligent electric scooters. Founded in 2013 by IIT graduates Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy is one of the few hardware startups in India. The company has built India’s first truly intelligent electric scooters and is backed by the founders of Flipkart, Tiger Global, and Hero MotoCorp. Ather Energy Share Price on NSE as of 9 May 2025 is 303.90 INR.

Ather Energy Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 310.00
  • High: 324.00
  • Low: 301.75
  • Mkt cap: 11,319Cr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 333.00
  • 52-wk low: 288.15

Ather Energy Share Price Chart

Ather Energy Share Price Chart

Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Ather Energy Share Price Target Years Ather Energy Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 January
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 February
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 March
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 April
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 May ₹315
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 June ₹318
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 July ₹321
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 August ₹324
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 September ₹327
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 October ₹330
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 November ₹335
Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 December ₹340

Ather Energy Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 42.09%
  • FII: 7%
  • DII: 12.53%
  • Public: 38.38%

Key Factors Affecting Ather Energy Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Ather Energy’s share price by 2025:

  1. Expanding Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) Market in India
    India’s E2W segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41% until FY31, with electric vehicles expected to constitute 35% of two-wheeler sales by that time. As the third-largest E2W manufacturer in India, Ather Energy stands to benefit significantly from this market expansion.

  2. Strong Research and Development (R&D) Focus
    Ather invests heavily in R&D, with 48% of its 3,260 employees dedicated to innovation in battery technology, software, and vehicle design. This commitment to innovation positions the company to develop advanced products and maintain a competitive edge.

  3. Strategic Use of IPO Proceeds
    The company plans to utilize funds raised from its ₹2,981 crore IPO to build a new manufacturing facility and invest in R&D. These investments are aimed at increasing production capacity and enhancing product offerings, which could drive future growth.

  4. Premium Product Positioning
    Ather’s product lineup, including the Ather 450 and Rizta series, caters to performance-oriented and family segments, respectively. This premium positioning allows the company to target customers willing to pay for advanced features and quality, potentially leading to higher profit margins.

  5. Institutional Investor Confidence
    The IPO attracted significant interest from institutional investors, including Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund and Singapore’s Temasek. Such backing not only provides financial support but also signals confidence in Ather’s business model and growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for Ather Energy Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Ather Energy’s share price by 2025:

  1. Persistent Losses and Negative Cash Flows
    Since its inception in 2013, Ather Energy has consistently reported net losses and negative cash flows. In the nine months ending December 2024, the company posted a net loss of ₹577.9 crore, with negative operating cash flows of ₹717.1 crore. This ongoing financial strain raises concerns about the company’s path to profitability.

  2. Intense Market Competition
    Ather operates in a highly competitive electric two-wheeler market, contending with established players like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and emerging competitors such as Ola Electric. These rivals possess greater resources, wider distribution networks, and stronger brand recognition, making it challenging for Ather to expand its market share beyond its current 11.5%.

  3. Geographic Concentration Risk
    A significant portion of Ather’s sales—approximately 61% in the first nine months of FY25—originates from Southern India. This regional concentration exposes the company to localized economic downturns, regulatory changes, and market saturation, potentially hindering nationwide growth.

  4. Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
    Ather relies heavily on imported components, particularly lithium-ion battery cells sourced from China and South Korea. This dependency subjects the company to risks related to supply disruptions, price volatility, and quality control issues, which could adversely affect production and profitability.

  5. Uncertain Policy Environment
    The electric vehicle industry in India is influenced by government policies and subsidies, such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. Any reduction or inconsistency in these incentives can impact consumer demand and the overall viability of EV manufacturers like Ather.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Baba Stock Price Prediction

Baba Stock Price Prediction Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR represents the shares of Alibaba, one of the world’s largest e-commerce and technology companies, traded in the U.S. market. Founded in China, Alibaba is a global leader in online retail, cloud computing, digital payments, and logistics. Its platforms, like Taobao and Tmall, connect millions of businesses and consumers worldwide….

Aditya Vision Share Price Target

Aditya Vision Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Aditya Vision Ltd is a fast-growing retail chain specializing in consumer electronics, home appliances, and IT products. Established in Bihar, India, the company has expanded its footprint across multiple states, offering a wide range of branded products from leading manufacturers. Known for its customer-centric approach, Aditya Vision provides quality products, competitive pricing, and excellent after-sales…

Navin Fluorine Share Price Target

Navin Fluorine Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Navin Fluorine International Limited is a leading Indian company specializing in fluorochemicals. With decades of expertise, the company provides high-quality products used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and refrigeration. Navin Fluorine is known for its focus on innovation and sustainability, consistently developing advanced chemical solutions to meet global standards. Navin Fluorine Share Price on…

Transrail Lighting Share Price Target

Transrail Lighting Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Transrail Lighting Ltd is a company engaged in providing solutions for power transmission, distribution, and lighting infrastructure. It specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing transmission towers, monopoles, and high-mast lighting systems. Transrail Lighting Share Price on NSE as of 15 January 2025 is 612.95 INR. Here are more details on Transrail Lighting Share Price Target…

Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Satin Creditcare Share Price Target 2025:- Satin Creditcare Network Limited is a prominent microfinance institution in India, focusing on providing financial services to underserved communities. As of April 8, 2025, its stock is trading at ₹143.62. Analyst projections suggest a target price of ₹175, indicating potential growth.  Satin Creditcare Share Price on NSE as of…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *