Share Market Update – Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025

Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025:- Ather Energy is an Indian electric vehicle company, designing and building intelligent electric scooters. Founded in 2013 by IIT graduates Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy is one of the few hardware startups in India. The company has built India’s first truly intelligent electric scooters and is backed by the founders of Flipkart, Tiger Global, and Hero MotoCorp. Ather Energy Share Price on NSE as of 9 May 2025 is 303.90 INR.

Ather Energy Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 310.00

High: 324.00

Low: 301.75

Mkt cap: 11,319Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 333.00

52-wk low: 288.15

Ather Energy Share Price Chart

Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Ather Energy Share Price Target Years Ather Energy Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 January – Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 February – Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 March – Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 April – Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 May ₹315 Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 June ₹318 Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 July ₹321 Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 August ₹324 Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 September ₹327 Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 October ₹330 Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 November ₹335 Ather Energy Share Price Target 2025 December ₹340

Ather Energy Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 42.09%

FII: 7%

DII: 12.53%

Public: 38.38%

Key Factors Affecting Ather Energy Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Ather Energy’s share price by 2025:

Expanding Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) Market in India

India’s E2W segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41% until FY31, with electric vehicles expected to constitute 35% of two-wheeler sales by that time. As the third-largest E2W manufacturer in India, Ather Energy stands to benefit significantly from this market expansion. Strong Research and Development (R&D) Focus

Ather invests heavily in R&D, with 48% of its 3,260 employees dedicated to innovation in battery technology, software, and vehicle design. This commitment to innovation positions the company to develop advanced products and maintain a competitive edge. Strategic Use of IPO Proceeds

The company plans to utilize funds raised from its ₹2,981 crore IPO to build a new manufacturing facility and invest in R&D. These investments are aimed at increasing production capacity and enhancing product offerings, which could drive future growth. Premium Product Positioning

Ather’s product lineup, including the Ather 450 and Rizta series, caters to performance-oriented and family segments, respectively. This premium positioning allows the company to target customers willing to pay for advanced features and quality, potentially leading to higher profit margins. Institutional Investor Confidence

The IPO attracted significant interest from institutional investors, including Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund and Singapore’s Temasek. Such backing not only provides financial support but also signals confidence in Ather’s business model and growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for Ather Energy Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Ather Energy’s share price by 2025:

Persistent Losses and Negative Cash Flows

Since its inception in 2013, Ather Energy has consistently reported net losses and negative cash flows. In the nine months ending December 2024, the company posted a net loss of ₹577.9 crore, with negative operating cash flows of ₹717.1 crore. This ongoing financial strain raises concerns about the company’s path to profitability. Intense Market Competition

Ather operates in a highly competitive electric two-wheeler market, contending with established players like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and emerging competitors such as Ola Electric. These rivals possess greater resources, wider distribution networks, and stronger brand recognition, making it challenging for Ather to expand its market share beyond its current 11.5%. Geographic Concentration Risk

A significant portion of Ather’s sales—approximately 61% in the first nine months of FY25—originates from Southern India. This regional concentration exposes the company to localized economic downturns, regulatory changes, and market saturation, potentially hindering nationwide growth. Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Ather relies heavily on imported components, particularly lithium-ion battery cells sourced from China and South Korea. This dependency subjects the company to risks related to supply disruptions, price volatility, and quality control issues, which could adversely affect production and profitability. Uncertain Policy Environment

The electric vehicle industry in India is influenced by government policies and subsidies, such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. Any reduction or inconsistency in these incentives can impact consumer demand and the overall viability of EV manufacturers like Ather.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025